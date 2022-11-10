U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Connect America Unveils Industry-First Enhancements to Connect America Home™ Platform

·5 min read

Work with Uber Health, New Data Capture Capability and First-of-its-Kind Care Alert Service Empower Aging in Place, Enhance Access to SDoH Services, and Close Gaps in Circle of Care

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, the nationally recognized innovator in connective care technology to empower seniors and vulnerable populations to age gracefully in place, today announced several enhancements to its Connect America Home™ platform. This next-generation, AI-enabled digital health and safety platform provides secure, non-intrusive, continuous monitoring with emergency and non-emergency support to help everyone live safely, independently, and well at home.

Connect America, and its family of brands, is a leading provider of digital health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. Their connective care platform includes AI-assisted Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH allow healthcare entities more timely interventions and smart escalations. (PRNewsfoto/Connect America)
Connect America, and its family of brands, is a leading provider of digital health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. Their connective care platform includes AI-assisted Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS), Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH allow healthcare entities more timely interventions and smart escalations. (PRNewsfoto/Connect America)

Closing Gaps in Care Circle: Connect America launches a first-ever Care Alert Service, which quickly and securely sends hospital check-in and admission notifications to caregivers, loved ones and healthcare providers to close gaps in a patient's care circle. When a patient is admitted to a hospital, a near real-time notification is sent to approved caregivers via the Medical Alert Connect app and via SMS text informing them of the patient's name along with contact information for the appropriate hospital. The new Connect America Care Alert Service is delivered through a strategic partnership with HealthShare Exchange (HSX), a health information data sharing platform serving patients in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania with plans for additional roll-out of the service across the nation.

Enhanced Mobility Reporting and Safety: Connect America also announced today that its Connect America Home platform has been enhanced with the ability to capture movement and activity, such as daily steps, through its member-worn Personal Emergency Response Service (PERS) device. The company is also launching an "Away Service," which uses geofencing to set parameters that alert a care circle when a loved one is outside a specific area. These powerful insights on member/patient movement help support early identification and better intervention for individuals at-risk of experiencing falls, mild cognitive impairment, or other mobility-related issues. The company said this new capability is fueling forthcoming service innovations in falls prevention and other key areas.

SDoH Support: Additionally, Connect America is using the Uber Health platform to provide Non-Emergency Medical Transportation to patients who can request a ride by contacting a Connect America call center. Patients need not have access to a smartphone, the Uber app or even a credit card. The Connect Rides solution enables the company to address Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) by helping members with improved access to important non-emergency medical care, food, vital services, and social connections – and ultimately help achieve greater health equity for underserved populations.

"The vast majority of seniors want to age gracefully at home, but providers, payers, and caregivers often struggle to obtain insights into seniors' health, adherence, and engagement, to empower them to do so," said Janet Dillione, CEO, Connect America. "We are proud to announce the latest enhancements to the Connect America Home platform – including some home health industry firsts – which help healthcare organizations and all who are caring for an aging loved one to surround them with the support they need."

"At HealthShare Exchange, we are committed to providing a secure health data sharing platform that enables preventative and cost-effective healthcare, improves the overall quality of patient care and facilitates seamless care transitions," said Martin Lupinetti, President and CEO, HealthShare Exchange (HSX). "We are excited about our strategic partnership with Connect America as this supports this level of health data sharing with focus on the home care delivery model."

Connect America Home is a first-to-market solution that integrates innovations in personal emergency response services (PERS) and remote patient monitoring (RPM) with a suite of supporting services into a single platform, including AI-enabled virtual health assistance and SDoH support.  The integrated platform includes robust data and analytics that help providers understand critical changes in an individual's health, activity, and mobility, enabling more informed clinical decision-making, smarter interventions, and fewer adverse events. The result is dramatically better outcomes, lower care costs and extended quality of life.

About Connect America

Connect America, and its family of brands, is the leading provider of connective health solutions dedicated to empowering aging adults and vulnerable populations to live safely and independently at home for as long as possible. The company's AI-assisted digital health and safety platform includes RPM solutions, PERS, Medication Management, Analytics, and SDoH support that enables continuous in-home and mobile monitoring of aging and at-risk populations for more timely interventions and smart escalations of care. With improved outcomes, reduced hospitalizations and lower care costs, patients and their care circles have peace of mind knowing Connect America is how health and home connect. To learn more, visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

About HealthShare Exchange

HealthShare Exchange (HSX) is a nonprofit community-directed organization that gathers and makes electronic patient health information available securely at the point of care throughout the Greater Philadelphia/Delaware Valley area's healthcare ecosystem. HSX links disparate electronic medical record (EMR) systems of hospitals, health systems and healthcare stakeholders across the continuum of care along with the clinical data of healthcare insurers for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. HSX services deliver real-time clinical information to our members and vendor partners, including a patient's medical history as well as notifications to enable improved outcomes, care coordination and more cost-effective care for over 16 million patients. HSX is a HITRUST certified organization, a PA P3N certified Health Information Organization (HIO), a State of NJ Trusted Data Sharing Organization (TDSO) and is part of the national eHealth Exchange.

For more information, visit https://www.healthshareexchange.org/ or follow us on Twitter (@HealthShareExch) and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:
Mardi Larson, Amendola for Connect America, mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connect-america-unveils-industry-first-enhancements-to-connect-america-home-platform-301674480.html

SOURCE Connect America

