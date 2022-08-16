MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Technology company Connect&GO is proud to announce the closing of its Series A funding round with over $17 million raised. The Series A financing was led by Financière Outremont in collaboration with French holding company Carey, Finalta Capital and Gestal injecting an additional $6 million to meet the expansive growth opportunities of the company.

Connect&GO closes its $17 million Series A to accelerate its growth (CNW Group/Connect&Go)

Connect&GO closes its $17 million Series A to accelerate its growth.

This funding represents a unique opportunity for the company to continue to strengthen its global presence and pursue its ambitious growth plan to double its revenue and number of installations each year.

An ambitious plan

The company offers a cloud-based attractions management platform, Konnect, that supports all operations of an attraction and can replace up to more than 10 existing solutions at once. As such, it improves the end-to-end customer journey while providing an easy-to-use solution for operators. It is now deployed in dozens of attractions around the world for which the platform transacts revenues of several hundred million dollars.

"Our growth depends directly on the satisfaction of our customers who are the best ambassadors of our platform. This is why the majority of investments are directly related to product development, innovation, user experience as well as the deployment and customer success team," says Tara Morandi, senior vice-president of sales and marketing at Connect&GO

With this financing in place, Connect&GO plans to accelerate the development of its product and deployments in Europe, where it has just won more than 10 major amusement parks, while also strengthening its presence in the United States with the hiring of strategic players including Ted Molter, former chief marketing officer (CMO) of the San Diego Zoo. The company has created more than 25 immediate positions, including software development, product, customer success and data-focused roles, and will continue to make strategic hires in the coming months.

Story continues

A significant investment in artificial intelligence

Additionally, in partnership with the Montreal-based artificial intelligence company Moov AI, Connect&GO will invest more than $1 million in the launch of a forecasting and traffic management engine for the world of attractions.

"One of the main pain points of our customers today, is related to managing staff and material resources," said Dominic Gagnon, CEO & President of Connect&GO, "Artificial intelligence presents an exciting opportunity for attractions to not only predict traffic several days in advance, but also, to influence trends through pricing strategies and dynamic offers."

To address this issue, Connect&GO will be presenting its traffic prediction and dynamic price management engine this November at the IAAPA Expo Orlando tradeshow.

About Connect&GO

Connect&GO is a global leader in guest and attractions management technology with the most flexible and easy-to-use operations management platform for the attractions industry. Our all-in-one management platform seamlessly integrates eCommerce, point-of-sale, food & beverage, RFID access control and cashless payments using our Virtual Wallet to give you all your data in one place. We help you drive revenue and maximize guest engagement with valuable data insights all in real-time. Connect&GO serves amusement and water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos & aquariums, festivals, and live events around the world to integrate easy-to-use wearable technology into incredible experiences.

To learn more, visit www.connectngo.com.

SOURCE Connect&Go

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c5301.html