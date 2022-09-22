Connect with Google Cloud for Startups, Blackstone Launchpad and more at TechCrunch Disrupt

Mark your calendars, startup fans, because TechCrunch is returning — live and in person — to the beautiful City by the Bay to host our flagship event, TechCrunch Disrupt, on October 18–20 at the Moscone West Convention Center followed by an online recap event on October 21.

TC Disrupt is the grande dame of tech conferences for many reasons, and today we’d like to highlight some of the companies that you'll be able to engage with at the event. Every year we’re fortunate to join forces with great companies that are committed to supporting early-stage startups. You'll be able to take advantage of their resources and connections and even take away a chunk of knowledge from real-life case studies and startup educational content. Their participation elevates, engages and supports early-stage founders.

These companies also come to Disrupt to connect and explore opportunities with other companies within the startup ecosystem. They form alliances, forge partnerships, and look for potential investments and sometimes they become a startup’s new client.

I go to TechCrunch Disrupt to find new and interesting companies, make new business connections and look for startups with investment potential. It’s an opportunity to expand my knowledge and inform my work. — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

Google Cloud for Startups is coming to Disrupt to talk about "How to Supercharge Growth, Utilize Cloud, and Reduce Burn." Blackstone Launchpad joins us as the title sponsor for the Disrupt Student Pitch Competition. Joining the exhibit hall, we've got AppMaster, Codahead, and Eat The Code. Rounding out the Disrupt Breakout Stage, DevRev is coming to the show with a breakout session on "How to Achieve Product Market Fit (PMF)," and FIS will be hosting "Fintechs Walking the Line: Ecosystems, Symbiotic Relationships with Banks, and What’s Next."

Disrupt wouldn't be Disrupt without a signature roundtable, and InterSystems is coming in hot with two roundtables: "Breaking Into the Healthcare Monolith" and "What the Heck Is Interoperability Anyways?"

Fast Forward will be hosting a startup pavilion on the exhibit floor, and finally, Infobip will be expoing on the floor as well with some great interactive experiences.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21.

