U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,585.00
    -124.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,689.75
    -38.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,980.10
    -8.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.60
    -1.19 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.80
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3024
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2420
    -0.1140 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,608.36
    -973.23 (-2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.22
    -25.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,074.35
    -478.71 (-1.74%)
     

Connect Selects and Deploys IPLOOK as Foundation for 4G Fixed Wireless Access Solution

·2 min read

IPLOOK's FWA solution enables Connect to deliver fast and reliable 4G LTE Connectivity to Residential and Enterprise Customers while significantly lowering TCO

HONG KONG, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end mobile network solution, announced it has been selected by Connect, one of the leading Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) in Liberia, to deploy 4G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution, delivering ultra-fast connections and rich customer experience for residentials and enterprises.

In the highly competitive Liberia market, the region has the demand for high-bandwidth services. As one of the leaders in telecommunications, Connect is committed to bringing state-of-the-art internet and intranet services to Liberia's people at a competitive price. After a range of full-scale and trusted validation, IPLOOK was successfully selected to deploy the full turnkey 4G mobile network solution, that will provide high-speed broadband service to areas where fiber is unavailable or very expensive to build.

With IPLOOK's help, Connect delivered a fast and reliable LTE network offering to residential and enterprise customers, that will usher in a new phase of growth. Connect expects to significantly upgrade its 5G network in the near future and develop more advancing network services to better meet the requirements from its customers.

"Connect Services Liberia is an instant high-speed wireless broadband internet provider, that allows you to get connected anywhere you go," said Jubran El Ayan, CTO of Connect. "We've selected IPLOOK as it is the best company capable of fulfilling our requirement for a scalable EPC (4G core network) platform. Moreover, they are pragmatic, flexible and with timely manner for service."

"IPLOOK is honored to become the trusted partner of Connect. Our flexible FWA solution enables Connect to rapidly roll out 4G services to address their customers' needs and win in the marketplace. In the future, we will continue to support the upgrade of 5G network," said Frank Li, Sales Director in MENA Region at IPLOOK Technologies.

Contact us:

E-mail: info@iplook.com

About Connect Services Liberia

Connect seeks to keep delivering the latest broadband services in the field, preserving a true competitive advantage and meeting all customer expectations. Being connected with people, whenever and wherever they are in the fast-paced world, inspired Connect to deliver an extensive line-up that comprises Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), high quality high-speed wireless broadband access as well as data center and hosting solutions.

About IPLOOK

Established in 2012, IPLOOK Technologies is a leading vendor of 4G/5G networking solutions, offers a complete line of products for mobile operators, mobile virtual operators, service providers, enterprises and industrial markets. We help build, expand and optimize your networks to fulfill the growing connectivity needs, with a dramatically lower cost of ownership.

Reach out more at https://www.iplook.com/. Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connect-selects-and-deploys-iplook-as-foundation-for-4g-fixed-wireless-access-solution-301530759.html

SOURCE IPLOOK Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Why AT&T Stock Popped Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) jumped 4% on Thursday, following the release of the telecommunications titan's first-quarter earnings results. AT&T added 691,000 net postpaid phone customers, who subscribe to monthly bills and are typically the most profitable accounts for wireless service providers. The telecom giant also gained 113,000 prepaid phone customers.

  • Amazon Targets Rival Shopify with New ‘Buy With Prime’ Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. said it will let merchants sell products they list with the e-commerce giant directly from their own websites, as part of a move to blunt the momentum of fast-growing competitor Shopify Inc.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to L

  • Musk says robot, aimed for 2023, will be worth more than Tesla's car business

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the company's robot, named Optimus, will be "worth more than the car business, worth more than FSD." FSD, or "full self-driving," is Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that relies on cameras and computer vision technology to perform some autonomous driving tasks. An FSD subscription costs Tesla owners about $12,000, or up to $199 per month.

  • Terra inspires Tron to pursue US$10B in crypto-backed stablecoin

    TRON founder Justin Sun announced on Thursday a new decentralized dollar-pegged algorithmic stablecoin on the Tron blockchain called USDD. See related article: What are stablecoins, and why are some governments so afraid of them? Fast facts The TRON Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) intends to raise US$10 billion within the next year to fund a crypto […]

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    These industry-leading businesses benefit from big market opportunities, and both could help you make bank in the stock market.

  • How Meta Platforms Fell Behind in Indian Mobile Payments

    India will be a crucial market for Meta’s global e-commerce ambitions, but multiple missteps there are holding it back.

  • Big data from cars is a ‘multibillion’ dollar opportunity: Narrative CEO

    At the New York Auto Show this week, car fans, journalists, and industry watchers were treated to a feast for the eyes, with all the new car designs and plush interiors on display. Under the skin of these cars, however, is a different beast - and it’s not the engine. It’s all the data these cars generate.

  • Lucky Charms Sickness Complaints Spread Rapidly, Adding Complexity to Safety Probe

    Mobile apps, online reviews and consumer-protection websites have created more venues for consumers to raise safety concerns over products.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 vs. Fitbit Versa 3: Which Smartwatch Deserves a Look

    With the summer travel season approaching, a smartwatch offers a handy way to check the time, read messages, track activity, and access your favorite apps when it's not always convenient to reach for your phone. Two of the most popular options are the Apple Watch Series 7 and Fitbit's Versa 3 -- both are fully functional smartwatches that can extend functions from your phone and perform the duties of a fitness tracker. The Apple Watch Series 7 might retain a similar form-factor to the original, but Apple's smartwatch has come long way.

  • The Home Depot Introduces Improved Search for All

    For customers shopping at The Home Depot, our search bar has always been a reliable starting point. As the number of customer searches grow – now to more than 400,000 unique searches daily – the te...

  • SpaceX's Starlink inks first in-flight WiFi deal

    SpaceX signed its first deal with an air carrier to provide in-flight wireless internet using the Starlink satellite network, the space company said on Thursday as it jockeys with other burgeoning satellite firms to put high-speed internet on commercial airlines. The company, owned by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, has been in talks for months with airlines to provide Starlink internet in-flight, a key prong in SpaceX's strategy to scoop up enterprise customers beyond consumers and households in rural areas of the globe with little to no internet access.

  • Microsoft Pays Top Dollar for Bug Bounties

    Microsoft ( ) will pay software researchers a hefty bounty for finding security threats. The software behemoth will pay the bounties for submissions that "have the highest potential impact on customer privacy and security," Microsoft said in a blog post. Giving out rewards is common in the information security industry because the quality assurance team of software manufacturers are not expected to catch everything, Tim Maliyil, CEO of Las Vegas-based cybersecurity services firm AlertBoot, told TheStreet.

  • Deal of the Day: Amazon is offering these 10 Kindle books for free, in honor of World Book Day

    Friday, April 23 is World Book Day! If you’re looking for your next great read, Amazon has a deal for you — I’m not even sure if this one qualifies as a deal per se, seeing as all of these titles are, well, free. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need a Kindle (staring at $89.99), or an Amazon Fire tablet (starting at $49.99) or the Kindle app (free to download here) on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

  • Can you truly own anything in the metaverse? A law professor explains how blockchains and NFTs don’t protect virtual property

    You may think your digital assets are decentralized, secure and interoperable, but have you read the terms of service of your metaverse platform?

  • Top Tech Stocks for May 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Regain Traction, Why LUNA’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet

    Bitcoin price is extending increase above $42,000, Ethereum’s ether climbed above $3,150, and LUNA could surge further above $100.

  • 15 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation at every budget

    Cut ties with fiddly wires thanks to the latest in-ear tech from Apple, Sony, Bose and more

  • Illinois Electric Cooperative Selects Ericsson, XtremeLTE To Connect Underserved Rural Communities

    April 21, 2022 /3BL Media/ Illinois Electric Cooperative (IEC), an Illinois-based electric service provider, has selected Ericsson, through its strategic partnership with XtremeLTE, to modernize ne...

  • Is Ethereum Staking Pool Lido’s Growth an Omen of Centralization?

    Lido might be on track to control over 50% of all staked ether on the Beacon Chain. Better it than Coinbase, proponents say.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla’s robot Optimus will be ‘worth more than’ company’s full self driving business

    ‘I was surprised people did not realize the magnitude and importance of this programme’