Connectbase Named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Connectbase , The Industry Cloud for Connectivity, has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for 2023. Ranking 208th on the list of 500 U.S.-based businesses, Connectbase was selected for the list based on the criteria of employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

"Connectbase is honored to be included in this prestigious list. I especially appreciate this recognition for the culture, team and purpose that drives this company," said Ben Edmond , CEO and Founder of Connectbase. "This is a testament to the amazing people who operate this business each day and are making strides to fix the connectivity procurement process."

2023 is the second year that Connectbase has been named a Best Startup Employer by Forbes. The top 500 list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2023 is created by Forbes in conjunction with Statista. Statista identified more than 2,600 U.S-based companies with at least 50 employees that were founded between 2013 and 2020. All companies considered were started from scratch and were not spun out of existing enterprises. Statista evaluated each organization based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth.

With more than 120 team members, Connectbase continues to grow and establish programs to foster individual and team success in a scaling startup environment. Over the past 3 years, Connectbase has increased its data platform scale by 30X, its customers and revenue by more than 5X, and has increased the number of quotes The Connected World has generated by 1000%. The platform covers more than 2.1 billion locations globally and now has over 300 providers leveraging the location insight and automation to make data-driven buying and selling decisions.

This achievement comes following a $21 million Series C funding round, led by DigitalBridge Ventures in the fall of 2022, where the investment is focused on advancing the platform and developing opportunities for the team. The company brought a new Chief People Officer onboard last year with the goal of establishing programs and initiatives to help the company scale and support its high-performing team. Connectbase has also been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years and named a best place to work.

Connectbase is The Industry Cloud for Connectivity. Connectbase is a partner to the industry, enabling next generation buying and selling of connectivity, including automated quoting, and providing deep, trusted insights. Connectbase's industry-leading platform, The Connected World, serves almost 300 providers globally, managing 2.1 billion locations across more than 150 countries. The Connectbase team has built a connected ecosystem transforming network buying and selling processes. Visit Connectbase at www.connectbase.com and follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/connectbase-us/ .

Forbes, in conjunction with Statista, released its fifth America's Best Startup Employers list of 500 startup organizations. To determine America's Best Startup Employers 2023, Statista identified more than 2,600 U.S-based companies with at least 50 employees that were founded between 2013 and 2020. All companies considered were started from scratch and were not spun out of existing enterprises. Statista evaluated each organization based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. To assess employer reputation, Statista searched articles, blogs and social media posts regarding each employer for specific phrases such as "corporate culture" and "employee engagement," and used text analysis to assess those as positive, negative or neutral. Statista assessed employee satisfaction by evaluating online reviews. Growth was evaluated by examining the organizations' website traffic and head counts over a two-year period. The final list ranked the top 500 employers. As with all Forbes lists, companies do not pay any fee to be considered.

