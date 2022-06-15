U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,772.62
    +37.14 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,607.77
    +242.94 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,977.11
    +148.76 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.59
    +25.76 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.68
    -2.25 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.53 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0870 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0079 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5760
    -0.9040 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,317.89
    -1,061.56 (-4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.87
    +0.63 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,304.86
    +117.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Connected Agriculture Market: Segmented By Application ; By Platform and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Connected Agriculture Market to surpass USD 9. 03 billion by 2030 from USD 2. 26 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 18. 9 % in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-30. The growing demand for different solutions to improve returns for farmers supports the growth of the Connected Agriculture market.

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connected Agriculture Market: Segmented By Application ; By Platform and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191951/?utm_source=GNW


Product Overview
Connected Agriculture is described as the use of modern technical solutions and services for the improvement, management, and control of pre-production, in-production, and post-production farming activities. Connected agriculture involves four main steps: data detection, data communications, and data storage. Different stakeholders such as farmers, farmers, livestock producers, farming cooperatives, agricultural businesses, grapes, seed companies, fertilizer enterprises, food and drink companies, and governments can use the information gathered from these steps to make actual decisions that maximize their return on investment (RoI). Connected agriculture technology gives farmers the appropriate skills and know-how about different techniques for improving farm productivity, seed and fertilizer use, weather forecasting, and more. Thereby, connected agriculture technology helps farms to regularly update a weather forecast to help avoid farmers from losing crops in the case of premature rains or droughts and is therefore dependent on monsoons in most countries.

Market Highlights
Global Connected Agriculture market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 18.9% in 2030.
In addition, different service providers focus on the global Connected Agriculture market to provide their end-users with concurrent information. In addition, mobile transaction service providers can shape farmers’ real-time expenses. This supported further share in the market-connected agriculture market, thereby providing market participants with a number of opportunities over the coming years.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Segments
In-Production Planning and Management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Connected Agriculture market is segmented by application into Pre-Production Planning and Management, In-Production Planning and Management, and Post-Production Planning and Management. The area of application management and planning in production includes management of the water and of irrigation, management of reproduction and feed, crop scouting, operation and management of production, animal monitoring and connectivity, agri-finance management, and insurance. Connected solutions and services for agriculture assist in finding real-time information about agricultural irrigation, livestock health, feeding behavior, sanitation, tracking locations of crops, insurance, and other activities for improving crop, livestock, and farm management, improving productivity and the quality of production

Device Management segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Connected Agriculture is divided by platform into Device Management, Application Enablement, and Connectivity Management. Control devices support organizations in the management, tracking, safe operation, and maintenance of abundant devices used for connected farming operations. The device management solution is configured in conjunction with functional requirements with the application development feature. The devices are characterized by various communication technologies and are therefore composed of various communication interfaces and operating systems. Connected agriculture demand is anticipated to drive the growing requirement for access and control over connected devices.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Need to meet world’s demand for food
As the population of the world increases, the demand for food is growing rapidly. At an exponential rate, the world’s population is projected to rise to around 10 billion from now to 2050. The total population adds up to about 85 million people each year. The food production rate should double between 2020 and 2050, according to the FAO, to maintain population growth. In addition, farmers still depend primarily on the weather for food production to complement this issue. In meteorological conditions, any unpredictable changes affect the income, and farmers face losses. Issues like global warming, deforestation, and other environmental issues are hindering food production and livestock farming in many developing countries around the world. Connected farming solutions enable farms, such as water, seeds, land areas, and fertilizers, to use their scarce resources optimally to meet the increasing demand for food. Connected solutions in agriculture help farmers to automate farm gear, increase agricultural returns, reduce work, increase productivity and improve overall efficiency

Technological advancements
The growing demand for different solutions to improve returns for farmers supports the growth of the connected agriculture market. In addition, different service providers focus on the global connected agriculture market to provide their end-users with concurrent information. In addition, mobile transaction service providers can shape farmers’ real-time expenses. This supported further share in the market-connected farming market, thereby providing market participants with a number of opportunities over the coming years.

Restraint
High capital investment
High capital investment is required for the implementation of connected farming techniques and solutions. Most farmers worldwide are marginalized or small farmers who find investing in this expensive equipment complicated. Connected agriculture needs huge investments, sustainable agriculture tools, and qualified, skilled farmers to use this technology to collect basic information. The access to the latest technology is limited, because of high technological costs, mainly to big and industrialized farms.

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Key Players
SAP SE

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

IBM (US)
Microsoft (US)
AT&T (US)
Deere & Company (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Cisco (US)
Oracle (US)
Iteris (US)
Trimble (US)
SMAG (France)
SatSure (UK)
Other Prominent Players

Global Connected Agriculture Market: Regions
Global Connected Agriculture market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Connected Agriculture in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020, owing to huge adoption among smallholder farmers, North America is likely to hold the largest market share linked agriculture market. North America has farmed with well-equipped agriculture equipment, and the worldwide connected agricultural market is largely expanding. In the coming years, however, the worldwide connected agriculture market will see substantial growth in other emerging economies, such as the APAC. This is due to growing investments in connected agriculture and cloud-based solutions, which contribute further to the growth of the market.

Global Connected Agriculture Market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
Global Connected Agriculture Market report also contains analysis on:
Connected Agriculture Segments:
By Application
Pre-Production Planning and Management
In-Production Planning and Management
Post-Production Planning and Management
By Platform
Device Management
Application Enablement
Connectivity Management
Connected Agriculture Market Dynamics
Connected Agriculture Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Connected Agriculture Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Frequently Asked Questions
How big is the Connected Agriculture market?
What is the Connected Agriculture market growth?
Which segment accounted for the largest Connected Agriculture market share?
Who are the key players in the Connected Agriculture market?
What are the factors driving the Connected Agriculture market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191951/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biden demands oil companies explain lack of gasoline as prices rise

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday demanded oil companies explain why they aren't putting more gasoline on the market, sharply escalating his rhetoric against industry as he faces pressure over rising prices. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp, and Exxon Mobil Corp and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad their profits, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "At a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable," Biden wrote, adding the lack of refining was driving gas prices up faster than oil prices.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Netflix Is Talking to Roku for All the Wrong Reasons

    Last week, the rumor mill floated the idea that Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) might want to buy longtime streaming-tech partner Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Now, another report from anonymous sources says that the companies are holding high-level talks -- about a tighter partnership in video-based advertising. Netflix is getting serious about launching an ad-supported subscription plan at a lower price, if this report is accurate.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Gazprom’s Gas Exports Tumble to Lowest Since at Least 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s daily gas exports to its key foreign clients so far in June have slumped to the lowest since at least 2014, as issues with the Nord Stream pipeline and Gazprom PJSC’s decision to halt supplies to several buyers curbed shipments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’

  • Biden Warns Refiners on Gasoline Profits. Oil Prices Dip.

    Biden's criticism of refiners comes after he called out Exxon for making more money this year after crude prices spiked.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge After Extended Outage at Texas LNG Facility

    One of the biggest U.S. LNG exporters said fire damage will prevent it from returning to full capacity until late this year.

  • Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

    Astra Space shares were falling sharply Monday after the company reported that its first launch for a NASA mission was unsuccessful. Astra Space (ticker: ASTR ) conducted its first launch for NASA’s TROPICS-1 mission on Sunday, but the upper stage of the LV0010 rocket shut down early. “While we had a nominal first stage flight, our upper stage shut down early and we did not deliver the payloads into low Earth orbit,” the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • US retail sales unexpectedly drop in May as inflation weighs on spending

    U.S. retail sales fell in May as record gasoline and food prices prompted households to cut back spending.

  • Russia sanctions to force world to tap ‘dwindling’ oil supplies

    Oil producers will be forced to tap into "dwindling" spare capacity as supply runs short, the world’s leading energy authority has warned, leaving countries perilously exposed to potential shocks.

  • Enterprise Products proposes $5B petrochemical expansion in Beaumont

    The proposed $5 billion to $5.25 billion cracker would have the capacity to produce 2 million tons of ethylene per year, Enterprise said, making it one of the largest in the world.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Demand Dives after Freeport LNG Extends Shutdown

    The bearish news is the shutdown of the Freeport LNG plant means more gas will now be available in the United States to refill low stockpiles.

  • Fertilizer prices are soaring – and that’s an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops

    Synthetic fertilizers have greatly enhanced crop yields but they have also contributed to overapplication and serious environmental harm.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Further Gas Cuts to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, a move Germany said was politically motivated.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Re