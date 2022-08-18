U.S. markets closed

Connected Car Devices Market to Reach Value of US$ 52.78 Bn by 2031, State Analysts at TMR

·6 min read

  • The connected car devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.25% during 2022 to 2031

  • Surge in the demand for and production of cars globally is creating profitable prospects in the connected car devices market

  • Rise in the adoption of advanced technologies in North America is fueling the regional market growth

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected car devices market is prognosticated to gain a valuation of US$ 52.78 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Thus, the market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.

TMR_Logo
TMR_Logo

The TMR study provides panoramic view of the global connected car devices market. Thus, it includes thorough analysis of the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. Moreover, the report sheds light on the connected car trends, connected car market size, and recent developments in the market.

Players in the connected car devices market are focusing on R&Ds in order to develop innovative products. Moreover, they are concentrating on the delivery of top-notch connected car software development services. Such initiatives are expected to help in the growth of the connected car devices market in the years to come. This aside, the market is expected to be driven by rising adoption of collaboration strategies by OEMs and service providers across the globe.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=27443

Connected Car Devices Market: Key Findings

  • The government authorities of several developed and developing nations are increasing initiatives to support programs pertaining to connected vehicles. This factor is prognosticated to help in the expansion of the connected car devices market during the forecast period. Moreover, a surge in the infrastructure development activities across many emerging economies is expected to drive the market development in the near future.

  • According to study of connected car trends, consumers across the globe are increasing the demand for advance driver assistance systems (ADAS) features in their cars. As a result, connected car manufacturers are focusing on the integration of IoT devices and solutions in their products in order to offer high-speed automotive V2X communications, notes a TMR study on the connected car devices market. Such initiatives are resulting into the incorporation of varied connected car services such as automatic route planning, adaptive cruise control, automatic vehicle braking to avoid collisions, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle control, and vehicle redirection owing to traffic congestion. Such technological advancements in vehicles are resulting into rising sales of next-gene vehicles, which in turn, is fueling the expansion of the connected car devices market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=27443

Connected Car Devices Market: Growth Boosters

  • Towering demand for cars globally is creating profitable prospects in the connected car devices market

  • Increase in the incorporation of technological advancements and safety features in cars is expected to drive the growth avenues in the market

  • Rise in the adoption of advanced technologies such as car infotainment and telematics systems is propelling the market

Connected Car Devices Market: Regional Analysis

  • North America is estimated to maintain its dominating position in the connected car devices market during the forecast period due to many factors including rise in the focus of automakers and the regional government agencies on the development of autonomous and connected cars.

  • The connected car devices market in Europe is likely to offer notable expansion avenues in the forthcoming years owing to surge in the investments by the regional service providers and increase in the number of government projects in the region

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=27443

Connected Car Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Continental AG

  • Faurecia

  • Autoliv Inc.

  • Azcom

  • Delphi Technologies PLC

  • Valeo SA

  • DENSO Corporation

  • TE Connectivity

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • WiTricity Corporation

Connected Car Devices Market Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Communication

  • Connectivity

  • Car Type

  • Propulsion

  • Sales Channel

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Automotive Research Reports

Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market- Vehicle-to-Grid Technology Market size is expected to reach US$ 12.75 Bn by the end of 2031

Caster Wheels Market- Caster Wheels Market is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by the end of 2031

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market- Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converter Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 13.84 Bn by the end of 2031

Two-wheeler Shock Absorber Market- The global two-wheeler shock absorber market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Thermal System Market- Automotive Thermal System Market is expected to reach value of US$ 50.38 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Engine Management System Market- Automotive Engine Management System Market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 95.4 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market- Automotive Retrofit Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market to reach US$ $ 117.9 Bn by the end of 2031

Trailer Wheel Market- Trailer Wheel Market to surpass value of US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com  
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com  
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-car-devices-market-to-reach-value-of-us-52-78-bn-by-2031--state-analysts-at-tmr-301607877.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

