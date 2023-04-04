Connected car market size to grow by USD 172,767.39 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected car market size is forecast to increase by USD 172,767.39 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market, the applications of blockchain technology in connected cars, and the government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Car Market 2023-2027

Vendor Analysis

The global connected car market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of the growing competition among automotive manufacturers. The adoption of connected technologies in entry-segment vehicles is compelling luxury automobile manufacturers to differentiate their products by incorporating advanced connected features in their vehicles. This is encouraging connected technology providers to increase their investments in developing new connected features. Such initiatives by technology providers are expected to intensify the competition among automobile manufacturers. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Airbiquity Inc.: The company offers connected cars that are enabled to receive remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from on-board systems and components.

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.: The company offers connected cars that encompass core devices technology, such as human-machine interfaces (HMI) and sensors representing the automobile nervous system.

AT and T Inc.: The company offers connected cars where specialized customer support teams are available to provide dedicated technical support, answer questions and offer account management services.

BMW AG: The company offers connected cars that can be linked to other services and devices via a network along with laptops and mobile phones.

BorgWarner Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

Ford Motor Co.

Intellias group

Mercedes Benz Group AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented by connectivity (embedded solutions, integrated solutions, and tethered solutions), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

By connectivity, the market growth will be significant in the embedded solutions segment during the forecast period. Telematics systems are adopting embedded software and smartphone-based applications, which provide entertainment, navigation, external communications, security, and Internet-based services. Smartphone manufacturers are developing applications that provide real-time status of the vehicle battery. In addition, investments in autonomous cars are increasing. Automotive OEMs are also focusing on reducing the cost of embedded infotainment systems integrated into automobiles. Such drivers are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

By end-user, the market will witness increased demand for OEM segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing technical breakthroughs including continuous connection, cybersecurity, and the development of autonomous cars linked with highly secure software, are expected to support OEM dominance during the forecast period.

North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the advent of IoT technologies in cars and the rising adoption of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity. In addition, stringent regulations on road safety improvements have increased the adoption of connected features such as crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking in cars. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

Government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls

Increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market

Applications of blockchain technology in connected cars

Government regulations to increase vehicle safety are boosting market growth. The government focuses on improving safety standards and environmental conditions. The increasing adoption of safety technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also contributing to the adoption of connected cars. In addition, automotive reconfigurable instrument assists drivers in the information processing of in-vehicle systems and contributes to safer driving. These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major Trends:

Big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments

Increasing number of vehicles launches featuring connected technologies

Safety, mobility, and environmental benefits offered by connected cars

Big data platforms powered by connected cars are an important trend in the market. Due to the increasing availability of real-time data, car manufacturers are focusing on developing efficient products. The use of big data is expected to continue increasing due to the increasing adoption of connected cars during the forecast period. Moreover, insurance companies can use this data to calculate optimal premiums based on individual customer driving behavior. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

Data challenges associated with connected cars

Design complexity and technological challenges

Short product life of connected car technologies owing to fast advances in passenger smartphones

Data challenges associated with connected cars are hindering market growth. Connected cars generate enormous amounts of data which can influence the growth of the automotive industry and the driving experience. However, vendors face challenges such as determining the type of data to be collected, its use, and the need to protect the data. Such challenges are expected to hamper the growth opportunities of the vendors in the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Connected Car Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected car market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the connected car market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the connected car market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected car market vendors

Connected Car Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 172,767.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 24.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Zubie Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

