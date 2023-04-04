Connected car market size to grow by USD 172,767.39 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected car market size is forecast to increase by USD 172,767.39 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market, the applications of blockchain technology in connected cars, and the government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Vendor Analysis
The global connected car market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of the growing competition among automotive manufacturers. The adoption of connected technologies in entry-segment vehicles is compelling luxury automobile manufacturers to differentiate their products by incorporating advanced connected features in their vehicles. This is encouraging connected technology providers to increase their investments in developing new connected features. Such initiatives by technology providers are expected to intensify the competition among automobile manufacturers. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Airbiquity Inc.: The company offers connected cars that are enabled to receive remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from on-board systems and components.
Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.: The company offers connected cars that encompass core devices technology, such as human-machine interfaces (HMI) and sensors representing the automobile nervous system.
AT and T Inc.: The company offers connected cars where specialized customer support teams are available to provide dedicated technical support, answer questions and offer account management services.
BMW AG: The company offers connected cars that can be linked to other services and devices via a network along with laptops and mobile phones.
BorgWarner Inc.
DXC Technology Co.
Ford Motor Co.
Intellias group
Mercedes Benz Group AG
NXP Semiconductors NV
Qualcomm Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Schaeffler AG
Sierra Wireless Inc.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Market Segmentation:
The market is segmented by connectivity (embedded solutions, integrated solutions, and tethered solutions), end-user (OEM and aftermarket), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
By connectivity, the market growth will be significant in the embedded solutions segment during the forecast period. Telematics systems are adopting embedded software and smartphone-based applications, which provide entertainment, navigation, external communications, security, and Internet-based services. Smartphone manufacturers are developing applications that provide real-time status of the vehicle battery. In addition, investments in autonomous cars are increasing. Automotive OEMs are also focusing on reducing the cost of embedded infotainment systems integrated into automobiles. Such drivers are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
By end-user, the market will witness increased demand for OEM segment during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing technical breakthroughs including continuous connection, cybersecurity, and the development of autonomous cars linked with highly secure software, are expected to support OEM dominance during the forecast period.
North America will account for 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the advent of IoT technologies in cars and the rising adoption of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity. In addition, stringent regulations on road safety improvements have increased the adoption of connected features such as crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking in cars. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics:
Key DRIVERS:
Government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls
Increasing internet penetration and its impact on the connected cars market
Applications of blockchain technology in connected cars
Government regulations to increase vehicle safety are boosting market growth. The government focuses on improving safety standards and environmental conditions. The increasing adoption of safety technologies such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is also contributing to the adoption of connected cars. In addition, automotive reconfigurable instrument assists drivers in the information processing of in-vehicle systems and contributes to safer driving. These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major Trends:
Big data platform provided by connected cars to push further developments
Increasing number of vehicles launches featuring connected technologies
Safety, mobility, and environmental benefits offered by connected cars
Big data platforms powered by connected cars are an important trend in the market. Due to the increasing availability of real-time data, car manufacturers are focusing on developing efficient products. The use of big data is expected to continue increasing due to the increasing adoption of connected cars during the forecast period. Moreover, insurance companies can use this data to calculate optimal premiums based on individual customer driving behavior. Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Challenges:
Data challenges associated with connected cars
Design complexity and technological challenges
Short product life of connected car technologies owing to fast advances in passenger smartphones
Data challenges associated with connected cars are hindering market growth. Connected cars generate enormous amounts of data which can influence the growth of the automotive industry and the driving experience. However, vendors face challenges such as determining the type of data to be collected, its use, and the need to protect the data. Such challenges are expected to hamper the growth opportunities of the vendors in the market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Connected Car Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected car market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the connected car market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the connected car market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected car market vendors
The automotive connected car platform market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027. The addiction therapeutics market size is forecast to increase by USD 5,694.07 million. The market is segmented by service (infotainment services and telematics services), technology (integrated solutions, embedded solutions, and tethered solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The smart connected clothing market is expected to develop at the market's growth momentum (CAGR) of 14.84% between 2021 and 2026 and the market size is expected to increase by USD 2.95 billion. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), end-user (men, women, and children), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Connected Car Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.36%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 172,767.39 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
24.41
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Zubie Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global connected car market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Connectivity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Connectivity
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Connectivity
6.3 Embedded solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Integrated solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Tethered solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Connectivity
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Airbiquity Inc.
12.4 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.
12.5 AT and T Inc.
12.6 BMW AG
12.7 BorgWarner Inc.
12.8 DXC Technology Co.
12.9 Ford Motor Co.
12.10 Intellias group
12.11 Mercedes Benz Group AG
12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV
12.13 Schaeffler AG
12.14 Tesla Inc.
12.15 Valeo SA
12.16 Volkswagen AG
12.17 Zubie Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
