U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.00
    -11.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,775.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,842.75
    -66.75 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.30
    -2.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.16
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.80
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0890
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4290
    +0.2640 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,739.93
    -323.04 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.08
    -13.20 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Connected car market size to grow by USD 172,767.39 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of covid analysis, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected car market size is estimated to increase by USD 172,767.39 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.36% during the forecast period.  The outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide also affected this sector in 2020. Automotive production in Q1 2020 saw a decline of about 23.07% compared with the production in Q1 2019. Similarly, Q2 2020 witnessed a drop of 32.42% in automotive production compared with the Q2 2019 figure, and Q3 2020 saw a production dip of 22.92% compared with that in Q3 2019. Thus, the temporary shutting down of manufacturing facilities and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain due to the pandemic has adversely affected automotive production in all key regions across the world. - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Car Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Car Market 2023-2027

Global connected car market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • Airbiquity Inc. - The company offers connected cars that are enabled to receive remote over-the-air (OTA) software updates and transmit diagnostic and operational data from on-board systems and components.

  • Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. - The company offers connected cars that encompass core device technology, such as human-machine interfaces (HMI) and sensors representing the automobile nervous system.

  • BMW AG - The company offers connected cars that can be linked to other services and devices via a network along with laptops and mobile phones.

  • BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers connected cars with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot and powerful vehicle antenna where one can connect up to 7 Wi-Fi enabled devices and maintain the connection up to 50 feet in and around the vehicle.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global connected car market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer connected car in the market are Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Zubie Inc. and others.

The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace because of the growing competition among automotive manufacturers. The adoption of connected technologies in entry-segment vehicles is compelling luxury automobile manufacturers to differentiate their products by incorporating advanced connected features in their vehicles. This is encouraging connected technology providers to increase their investments in developing new connected features. Such initiatives by technology providers are expected to intensify the competition among automobile manufacturers.

Global connected car market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global connected car market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (OEM and aftermarket) and connectivity (embedded solutions, integrated solutions, and tethered solutions).

  • The embedded solutions segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Telematics systems are adopting embedded software and smartphone-based applications, which provide entertainment, navigation, external communications, security, and Internet-based services. Smartphone manufacturers are developing applications that provide real-time status of the vehicle battery. In addition, investments in autonomous cars are increasing. Automotive OEMs are also focusing on reducing the cost of embedded infotainment systems integrated into automobiles. Such drivers are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global connected car market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global connected car market.

  • North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries in the market in the region. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the advent of IoT technologies in cars and the rising adoption of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity. In addition, stringent regulations on road safety improvements have increased the adoption of connected features such as crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking in cars. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global connected car market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety are driving the market growth. Governments are focusing on improving safety standards and environmental conditions. The increasing adoption of safety technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), is also contributing to the adoption of connected cars. In addition, automotive reconfigurable instrument assists drivers in the information processing of in-vehicle systems and contributes to safer driving. These factors will fuel the global market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - Big data platforms provided by connected cars are a key trend in the market. Automotive OEMs focus on developing efficient products, owing to the increasing availability of real-time data. The use of big data is expected to grow further owing to the rising adoption of connected cars during the forecast period. Insurance providers can use this data to calculate the optimum premium for individual customers as per their driving behavior. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Data challenges associated with connected cars are challenging market growth. Connected cars generate huge amounts of data. The generated data through such cars can influence the growth of the automotive industry and the driving experience. However, vendors face challenges such as determining the type of data to be collected, its use, and the need to protect the data. Such challenges are expected to hinder the growth opportunities for vendors in the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this connected car market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected car market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the connected car market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the connected car market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected car market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive connected car platform market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 5,694.07 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (infotainment services and telematics services), technology (integrated solutions, embedded solutions, and tethered solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The electric car market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.69% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 22,644.59 thousand units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sedan, hatchback, and others), vehicle type (BEV and PHEV),  and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Connected Car Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.36%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 17,2767.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

24.41

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Airbiquity Inc., Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., AT and T Inc., BMW AG, BorgWarner Inc., DXC Technology Co., Ford Motor Co., Intellias group, Mercedes Benz Group AG, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonica SA, Tesla Inc., Valeo SA, Volkswagen AG, and Zubie Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table  of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global connected car market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Connectivity Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Connectivity

  • 6.3 Embedded solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Integrated solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Tethered solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Connectivity

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Airbiquity Inc.

  • 12.4 Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

  • 12.5 AT and T Inc.

  • 12.6 BMW AG

  • 12.7 BorgWarner Inc.

  • 12.8 DXC Technology Co.

  • 12.9 Ford Motor Co.

  • 12.10 Intellias group

  • 12.11 Mercedes Benz Group AG

  • 12.12 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 12.13 Schaeffler AG

  • 12.14 Tesla Inc.

  • 12.15 Valeo SA

  • 12.16 Volkswagen AG

  • 12.17 Zubie Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-car-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-172-767-39-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of--covid-analysis-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301729105.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I’m devastated. I’m sad, angry’: Laid-off Google employees vent about being unable to say goodbye to colleagues and feeling ‘blindsided’ by ‘random’ culling

    Several laid-off Google employees took to social media to share their anger and bewilderment about losing their jobs.

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • Google is cutting 346 workers in the Bay Area, including at the Googleplex

    Less than a week after Google announced it was slashing 12,000 workers, it laid out just how many would be cut in the Bay Area and statewide.

  • GE earnings: Aerospace recovery ‘finally coming through,’ analyst says

    Bank of America analyst Andrew Obin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the health of the conglomerate's businesses following its health care spin-off.

  • Popular Coca-Cola Brand May Have Toxic Chemicals

    Nothing will ruin a company's positive marketing flow like allegations of toxic chemicals or other health hazards. Iit happened, most recently, when an environmental health watchdog group sent a warning about elevated BPA chemicals in the sports bras produced by popular clothing makers like Nike , Gap -owned Athleta and Victoria's Secret . The latest major global brand to fall under chemical scrutiny is drinks giant Coca-Cola .

  • JPMorgan ‘hates Tesla and me,’ Musk says in court

    Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday shed more light onto the often-acrimonious dealings between the EV maker and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Musk said in a federal trial over his “funding secured” tweets on Tuesday that the relationship between Tesla and bankers at JP Morgan is “very negative,” and that Musk decided to take away all of Tesla’s commercial-banking business from JP Morgan. Musk also said that he has asked Chief Executive Jamie Dimon for support for Tesla, but that Dimon had declined to provide that support.

  • Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in the U.S., according to LinkedIn

    Most of the top 10 high-growth jobs "help companies do more with less." Many seem to be middle manager positions.

  • Albemarle calls for high lithium prices to fuel EV industry growth

    (Reuters) -Albemarle Corp on Tuesday called for lithium prices to remain high indefinitely in order to help the mining industry develop new sources of the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal and fuel the green energy transition. The push for higher prices by the world's largest lithium producer is likely to exacerbate the growing tension between EV manufacturers and mining companies that supply the materials crucial for the all-electric shift, with high metals prices threatening EV profitability. For 2023, Albemarle expects the price it receives for its lithium to jump 40% over 2022 levels.

  • China’s Economic Recovery May Keep Natural Gas Market Tight in 2023, Top Exporter Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic recovery could keep the natural gas market tight this year, said Australia’s biggest exporter.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverThe real impact of Beijing’s exit from Covi

  • T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved For Retirement Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • In the wake of massive layoffs, tech workers reconsider their future

    As tech giants lay off scores of workers amid a sector-wide downturn, employees who once considered the Silicon Valley companies a safe long-term bet are reconsidering their allegiances.

  • San Francisco landlord sues Elon Musk's Twitter for millions in unpaid rent

    The owner of Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco has sued the social media giant, alleging the company has missed two rent payments at its 1355 Market St. building. In the suit filed Friday in San Francisco Superior Court, a Shorenstein affiliate said Twitter failed to make a $3.36 million rent payment for the last month of 2022 and subsequently missed a $3.49 million rent payment for January. Shorenstein and its partner, JPMorgan, are also seeking to force Twitter to increase its security deposit by $10 million — something the company is required to do per the terms of its lease, according to the suit, if it undergoes "a transfer in control."

  • Investors eye Boeing jet production outlook, delivery schedule

    As Boeing battles disruption in its supply chains, investors will be looking for the largest U.S. planemaker to satisfy questions about its planned ramp-up for commercial jets and set aside concerns over losses in major defense projects when it reports earnings Wednesday. Boeing has seen 737 MAX customer demand recover briskly after two crashes and the COVID-19 pandemic battered the airline industry. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said in October Boeing has “mitigated these existential moments.”

  • 15 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest natural gas pipeline companies in the world. If you want to see more companies in this selection, go to the 5 Biggest Natural Gas Pipeline Companies in the World. In the past five decades, the consumption of energy globally has increased by over […]

  • I’m still working at 75: Do I need to take RMDs from my 401(k)?

    You only have to start taking RMDs by April of the year after you leave that job. If you’re buying company stock through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), subject to vesting and other qualified retirement plan options, it would fall under the same rules as the 401(k) and would not be subject to RMDs until you leave the company. If all this is a surprise to you and you haven’t taken RMDs from necessary accounts yet, now’s the time to fix it—you’ll need to file some forms with the IRS, pay the amount due and ask for forgiveness on the 50% penalty.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • Gasoline Prices Are on the Rise Again—and Stocks of Refiners Are Soaring

    U.S. prices are up an average of 35 cents a gallon so far in 2023. The rise is helping propel stocks like Valero, Phillips 66, and Marathon Petroleum.

  • 3M to Cut Jobs as Demand for Its Products Weakens

    3M said it is cutting 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally as the company confronts turbulence in overseas markets and weakening consumer demand. The maker of Scotch tape, Post-it Notes and thousands of other industrial and consumer products said Tuesday that it expects lower sales and profit in 2023 after demand weakened significantly in late 2022, pulling down quarterly performance. The St. Paul, Minn., company forecast sales this year to slip from last year’s level with weak demand for consumer products and electronic items, particularly smartphones, tablets and televisions, for which 3M provides components.

  • ARIS MINING REPORTS 2022 PRODUCTION AND PROVIDES 2023 GUIDANCE

    Aris Mining Corporation ("Aris Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: ARIS) reports 2022 gold production of 235,379 ounces (oz) from its two operations in Colombia, the Segovia Operations and the Marmato Upper Mine. The Q4 2022 results provided in this news release are approximate figures and may differ from the final results included in the 2022 annual audited statements and MD&A, which the Company expects to release in mid-March 2023.

  • US Sues Google to Break Up Ad Unit in Heated Antitrust Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, calling for the break up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemCi