Connected Gym Equipment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 27% by 2025|Cardiovascular Training Equipment Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

·11 min read

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected gym equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 11.12 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Learn more about factors influencing the market as you Read report sample

The connected gym equipment market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global leisure products market. The connected gym equipment market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Connected Gym Equipment Market: Key Drivers

The increase in smartphone penetration and the growing demand for connected gym services is driving the connected gym equipment market Smartphone penetration is increasing globally. South Korea, Israel, the US, Spain, Canada the UK, Australia, Malaysia, Chile, and Germany are the top countries with the highest smartphone penetration rates. The increasing internet speed is impacting the distribution and consumption of various online services. With improved networks, coverage, and innovative technologies (4G/LTE, 3G, or Long-Term Evolution), data consumption globally is increasing. The demand for connected fitness products and connected gym equipment is also increasing. Connected fitness is a rapidly expanding market that begins with tracking physical activity and collecting data and displays through wearable devices, mobile apps, and more. Vendors focus on developing gym equipment that can be connected to an app. For instance, in September 2020, Peloton launched two new products named Bike+ and Tread smart home gym equipment.

View market report outlook to know more about factors driving the market

Connected Gym Equipment Market: Key Challenges

The lack of awareness of products and technology is expected to be a major hindrance to the connected gym equipment market during the forecast period.  It is difficult for vendors to penetrate developing markets due to the lack of knowledge about smart products and technology among the population. Vendors need to educate the population on the benefits of products in order to penetrate developing markets. Additionally, owing to the price-consciousness in developing countries, individuals tend to compare the cost with regular products rather than features and benefits. The awareness of connected gym equipment is low in developing economies. The demand for connected gym equipment is high in developed countries in the Americas and Europe when compared to developing economies. Most customers still use traditional gym equipment in developing economies. The price of connected gym equipment is also very high when compared with ordinary gym equipment. Owing to the low per-capita income in developing countries, individuals spend less on connected gym equipment, which is priced at a premium rate.

Product Insights and News

The connected gym equipment market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Cybex International Inc., a leading vendor, offers connected gym equipment such as the R series total body arc trainer, a motion cardio unit with extreme efficiency, and effectiveness backed by exercise science.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

  • Cybex International Inc.

  • DJO Global Inc.

  • EGYM Inc.

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • Life fitness

  • Nautilus Inc.

  • Precor Inc.

  • SunSai Sports and Fitness

  • TECHNOGYM Spa

  • True Fitness Technology Inc.

Connected Gym Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 11.12 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

 

Download report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Europe's Contribution to Connected Gym Equipment Market

The emergence of Eastern European countries due to the improvements in living standards and an increase in urbanization is expected to propel the connected gym equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 33% of market growth as countries such as the UK and Spain are the key markets for connected gym equipment. Market growth in Europe is expected to be lower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Request for report sample and know more about the market contribution in Europe

Market Segmentation

The connected gym equipment market is divided by product into the cardiovascular training equipment segment and strength training equipment segment. The cardiovascular training equipment segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period.  Cardiovascular training equipment like cross-trainers and treadmills have a lower shelf life than strength training equipment. Therefore, the replacement sales of cardiovascular training equipment are higher than that of strength training equipment. Such factors are expected to lead to higher sales of cardiovascular training equipment.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive connected gym equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the connected gym equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • The growth of the connected gym equipment industry across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Related Reports:

Bicycle Suspension System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download sample

Disc Jockey (DJ) Consoles Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Cybex International Inc.

  • 11.4 DJO Global Inc.

  • 11.5 EGYM Inc.

  • 11.6 Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • 11.7 Life fitness

  • 11.8 Nautilus Inc.

  • 11.9 Precor Inc.

  • 11.10 SunSai Sports and Fitness

  • 11.11 TECHNOGYM Spa

  • 11.12 True Fitness Technology Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-gym-equipment-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-27-by-2025cardiovascular-training-equipment-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation17000-technavio-reports-301571535.html

SOURCE Technavio

