Connected Gym Equipment Market to Grow by $ 11.12 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the connected gym equipment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 11.12 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the lack of awareness on product and technology will challenge market growth.

The connected gym equipment market report is segmented by product (cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment), end-user (residential users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for connected gym equipment in Europe.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Cybex International Inc. - The company offers connected gym equipment such as R series total body arc trainer, a motion cardio unit with extreme efficiency, and effectiveness backed by exercise science.

DJO Global Inc. - The company offers connected gym equipment such as ARTROMOT S4, ARTROMOT E2, ARTROMOT SP3, and others.

EGYM Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Inc.

Life fitness

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market – Global gym and health clubs market is segmented by service (membership fees, personal training and instruction services, and total admission fee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Dumbbells Market – Global dumbbells market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

