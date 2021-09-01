U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,482.00
    +142.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.25
    +27.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.70
    +18.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.82
    +0.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1818
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.13
    -0.06 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3610
    +0.3650 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,281.02
    -535.52 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.69
    +28.10 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.64
    +61.94 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Connected Gym Equipment Market to Grow by $ 11.12 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The "Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the connected gym equipment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 11.12 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the lack of awareness on product and technology will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The connected gym equipment market report is segmented by product (cardiovascular training equipment and strength training equipment), end-user (residential users and commercial users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Europe will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The UK and France are the key markets for connected gym equipment in Europe.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Cybex International Inc. - The company offers connected gym equipment such as R series total body arc trainer, a motion cardio unit with extreme efficiency, and effectiveness backed by exercise science.

  • DJO Global Inc. - The company offers connected gym equipment such as ARTROMOT S4, ARTROMOT E2, ARTROMOT SP3, and others.

  • EGYM Inc.

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • Life fitness

  • To gain access about more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market – Global gym and health clubs market is segmented by service (membership fees, personal training and instruction services, and total admission fee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Dumbbells Market – Global dumbbells market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/connected-gym-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-gym-equipment-market-to-grow-by--11-12-bn-during-2021-2025--industry-analysis-market-trends-market-growth-opportunities-and-forecast--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301366354.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • Cathie Wood’s New ETF Shuts Out Banking, Fossil Fuels and Vice

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency.Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas, Wood’s company said in a filing on Tuesday. The top holdings in the 100-company gauge are largely tech and consumer firms such as Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. An old Ark favorite,

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Tuesday

    Battery and hydrogen fuel cell electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had its share of credibility issues. After the promising news on the timeline of its first product, Nikola shares jumped 5.4% early Tuesday before paring those gains to 3.5% as the market neared its close today. Early questions about the company's technology and progress led to the resignation of Milton, who is now under indictment by the Justice Department for alleged "false and misleading statements to retail investors."

  • Why Pixelworks Stock Jumped 25% Today

    The stock rose as much as 26.4%, closing the day's action 24.6% higher. Roth Capital analyst Suji Desilva reiterated his buy rating on Pixelworks, boosting his price target from $5 to $10 per share. Desilva had a meeting with Pixelworks CFO Elias Nader and CEO Todd DeBonis, and he walked away with a stronger conviction in the company's business prospects.

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.