Connected Gym Equipment Market to record over $11 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 11.12 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the connected gym equipment market to register a CAGR of almost 27%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Connected Gym Equipment Market is segmented as below:
Product
End-user
Geography
Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the connected gym equipment market in the leisure products industry include Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Connected Gym Equipment Market size
Connected Gym Equipment Market trends
Connected Gym Equipment Market industry analysis
The connected gym equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Technological advances in connected gym equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness of products and technology will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected gym equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist connected gym equipment market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the connected gym equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the connected gym equipment market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors
