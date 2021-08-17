U.S. markets close in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.07
    -39.64 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,301.53
    -323.87 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,608.13
    -185.64 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.18
    -36.23 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.10
    -0.19 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.20
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0107 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6110
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,783.29
    -533.08 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.84
    -21.51 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Connected Gym Equipment Market to record over $11 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 11.12 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the connected gym equipment market to register a CAGR of almost 27%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Gym Equipment Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Connected Gym Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Geography

Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the connected gym equipment market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44089

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the connected gym equipment market in the leisure products industry include Cybex International Inc., DJO Global Inc., EGYM Inc., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SunSai Sports and Fitness, TECHNOGYM Spa, and True Fitness Technology Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Connected Gym Equipment Market size

  • Connected Gym Equipment Market trends

  • Connected Gym Equipment Market industry analysis

The connected gym equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Technological advances in connected gym equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of awareness of products and technology will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected gym equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Gym and Health Clubs Market - Global gym and health clubs market is segmented by service (membership fees, personal training and instruction services, and total admission fee) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Dumbbells Market - Global dumbbells market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Connected Gym Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist connected gym equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the connected gym equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the connected gym equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cybex International Inc.

  • DJO Global Inc.

  • EGYM Inc.

  • Johnson Health Tech Inc.

  • Life fitness

  • Nautilus Inc.

  • Precor Inc.

  • SunSai Sports and Fitness

  • TECHNOGYM Spa

  • True Fitness Technology Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/connected-gym-equipment-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-connected-gym-equipmentmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-gym-equipment-market-to-record-over-11-bn-growth-during-2021-2025--technavio-301357035.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica Responds to New Misinformation Campaign

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) has received and reviewed a report issued yesterday by Viceroy Research, a stock-market short-seller, about the Company's exploratory drilling program in Namibia.

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • 1 Metric Working in AMC Stock's Favor Right Now

    The leading exhibitor isn't where it was across most of its operations two years ago, but one encouraging sign is that folks are spending more on high-margin concession stand purchases.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • GM To Replace All Battery Modules In Some Chevy Bolt EVs As It Looks To Move Past Fire Incidents

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported on Monday. What Happened: GM has informed some owners they can book appointments from August 23 onwards to have all of the modules in their batteries replaced with new ones with a new eight-year 100,000 mile warranty. The Chevy Bolt EV has been recalled twice over risk of battery fire and a fix provided by the company in May did not fully work, forcing G

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • The Vital Fertilizer That’s Inspiring Multibillion-Dollar Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s go-ahead to spend $5.7 billion on a giant Canadian potash mine is shining a spotlight on a commodity vital to feeding the world.Prices of the nutrient essential to producing food for growing populations soared after a crop rally helped farmers boost fertilizer purchases. Unlike oil or most metals and grains, potash trade is focused on annual contracts or in the spot market, rather than on a futures exchange -- and supplies are mostly controlled by just a handful of pro

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to report operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

  • Is Hulu Becoming Too Successful for Disney?

    Hulu has become more successful than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) management anticipated since it took full control of the streaming video company in 2019. Hulu generated a profit in the company's third quarter, putting it well ahead of management's schedule for full-year profitability in fiscal 2023. Not only that, it could mean Disney has to pay an even bigger premium to take full ownership of Hulu in 2024.

  • State Street, Firm Behind Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue, Is Vacating New York City Offices

    The financial giant told staffers they wouldn’t be returning to its Midtown Manhattan offices, as firms across business lines question whether New York’s costs, taxes and uncertain recovery from the pandemic make it worthwhile to maintain their offices there.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP's exit from petroleum, which made up just 5% of its annual earnings, speeds up its exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from environmentally conscious investors. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making.

  • The Natural Gas Rally Is Far From Over

    Natural gas prices have been on a tear this year, and despite a small dip, the popular fuel still has plenty of room to run

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."