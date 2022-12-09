Connected gym equipment market size to grow by USD 16,348.77 million: Leisure products industry is the parent market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global connected gym equipment market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The growth of this market will be driven by factors such as growing memberships in health and fitness clubs and an increase in awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
The connected gym equipment market size is forecasted to grow by USD 16,348.77 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Scope
The connected gym equipment market report covers the following areas:
Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape
The global connected gym equipment market is highly competitive due to the presence of major vendors as well as small players. Vendors are competing to gain market shares based on product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Major players are also focusing on marketing strategies. Promotional activities by suppliers and manufacturers help in boosting sales. Hence, vendors in the market are partnering with various distributors in developing countries.
Blue Goji Corp., Clmbr, Cosco India Ltd., Draper Inc, EGYM Inc., FightCamp, Hydrow, iFIT Health and Fitness, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Les Mills International Ltd., Life fitness, MYXfitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SoulCycle, TECHNOGYM SpA, Tonal Systems Inc., True Fitness Technology Inc., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., and Body Solid Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.
Connected gym equipment market 2023-2027: Segmentation
End-user
The residential segment will contribute a significant share to the market's growth during the forecast period. The demand for connected gym equipment in the residential segment is increasing due to the busy schedules of consumers. The primary users of connected gym equipment are affluent consumers.
Product
Geography
North America is estimated to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the connected gym equipment market in North America. The growing adoption of smartphones and rising internet penetration are driving the demand for connected gym equipment. Hence, the rise in the demand for such equipment will drive the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this connected gym equipment market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the connected gym equipment market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the connected gym equipment market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the connected gym equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of connected gym equipment market vendors
Connected Gym Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
155
Base year
2022
Historical year
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.15%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 16,348.77 million
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
27.56
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Companies profiled
Blue Goji Corp., Clmbr, Cosco India Ltd., Draper Inc, EGYM Inc., FightCamp, Hydrow, iFIT Health and Fitness, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Les Mills International Ltd., Life fitness, MYXfitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SoulCycle, TECHNOGYM SpA, Tonal Systems Inc., True Fitness Technology Inc., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., and Body Solid Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global Connected Gym Equipment Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Cardiovascular training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Strength training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Clmbr
12.4 Cosco India Ltd.
12.5 Draper Inc
12.6 EGYM Inc.
12.7 FightCamp
12.8 Hydrow
12.9 iFIT Health and Fitness
12.10 Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.
12.11 Les Mills International Ltd.
12.12 Life fitness
12.13 MYXfitness LLC
12.14 Nautilus Inc.
12.15 Precor Inc.
12.16 TECHNOGYM SpA
12.17 True Fitness Technology Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
