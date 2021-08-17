U.S. markets open in 8 hours 20 minutes

Connected Home Security System Market Witnesses Emergence of ADT Inc. and Alphabet Inc. as Dominant Market Players|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected home security system market is set to grow by USD 13.31 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 17.07% during 2021-2025. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the different vendors in dominant and strong positions in the overall competitive landscape. Some of the prominent market players include ADT Inc. (US), Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), AT and T Inc. (US), and Comcast Corp. (US).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Home Security System Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Home Security System Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.

The cost savings due to effective monitoring technology and discounts from insurance providers coupled with an increasing number of homes using broadband will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, in terms of products, the cameras and monitoring systems segment is expected to lead the market share during the forecast period. Whereas, by geography, 33% of the market's growth is likely to get originated from North America. However, the lack of standards for manufacturing security solutions is one of the key factors anticipated to limit the market's growth during the next few years.

Connected Home Security System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Connected Home Security System Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Service

  • Geography

Connected Home Security System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The connected home security system market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period, as per this report by Technavio. The report further provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market holding dominant and strong positions in the overall vendor landscape. Some of these vendors include Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected home security system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Connected Home Security System Market size

  • Connected Home Security System Market trends

  • Connected Home Security System Market industry analysis

Connected Home Security System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist connected home security system market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the connected home security system market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the connected home security system market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected home security system market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Alarms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADT Inc.

  • Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ooma Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

