Connected Home Security System Market size to Grow by USD 13.31 billion | | Technavio
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Home Security System Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc., among others.
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
Segments: Product (cameras and monitoring systems, alarms, locks and sensors, and detectors) and service (professional installation and self-installation)
Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
According to the recent market study by Technavio, Connected Home Security System Market share is expected to increase by USD 13.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 17.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The connected home security system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
ADT Inc. - The company offers a wide range of home security systems which include digital security panels, entryway contacts, wireless keychain remote, motion detectors, and many more.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - The company offers Smarter Home Security system and Video Monitoring that can be customized and controllable from anywhere.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers various products, which include Nest Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and many more, under the brand Google.
Regional Market Outlook
The connected home security system market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need for energy management solutions, availability of low-cost devices, and wireless DIY installations will drive the connected home security system market growth in North America during the forecast period.
share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-
Connected Home Security System Market Driver:
Smart homes generally incorporate different automatic systems, including motion and window sensors, thermostats, light controls, and door lock controls that receive remote control signals and act upon them. Insurance providers offer discounts on home insurance to people who have installed a monitored security system. These discounts are sufficient to cover the monitoring and installation costs of a connected home security system.
Connected Home Security System Market Trend:
Home-based cloud solutions provide benefits despite data management concerns. The increasing amount of data, including video, is responsible for the growing need for remote storage and access. The home-based cloud technology market has been witnessing an upsurge of close to 50% growth every year.
Connected Home Security System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 13.31 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.20
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Alarms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
Market segments
Comparison by Service
Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ADT Inc.
Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
Alphabet Inc.
AT and T Inc.
Comcast Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Ooma Inc.
Panasonic Corp.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
