U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,507.25
    +11.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,561.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,601.25
    +65.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.40
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.56
    +0.53 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.21
    -0.89 (-4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.0930
    +0.1230 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,468.28
    -67.52 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.53
    +8.87 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,632.07
    +80.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Connected Home Security System Market size to Grow by USD 13.31 billion | | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Home Security System Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Home Security System Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Home Security System Market by Product, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc., among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

  • Segments: Product (cameras and monitoring systems, alarms, locks and sensors, and detectors) and service (professional installation and self-installation)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, Connected Home Security System Market share is expected to increase by USD 13.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 17.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The connected home security system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • ADT Inc. - The company offers a wide range of home security systems which include digital security panels, entryway contacts, wireless keychain remote, motion detectors, and many more.

  • Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - The company offers Smarter Home Security system and Video Monitoring that can be customized and controllable from anywhere.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers various products, which include Nest Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and many more, under the brand Google.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download
Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The connected home security system market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need for energy management solutions, availability of low-cost devices, and wireless DIY installations will drive the connected home security system market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market
share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

  • Connected Home Security System Market Driver:

Smart homes generally incorporate different automatic systems, including motion and window sensors, thermostats, light controls, and door lock controls that receive remote control signals and act upon them. Insurance providers offer discounts on home insurance to people who have installed a monitored security system. These discounts are sufficient to cover the monitoring and installation costs of a connected home security system.

  • Connected Home Security System Market Trend:

Home-based cloud solutions provide benefits despite data management concerns. The increasing amount of data, including video, is responsible for the growing need for remote storage and access. The home-based cloud technology market has been witnessing an upsurge of close to 50% growth every year.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in
our FREE sample reports.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to
our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Identity Verification Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Software Testing Services Market by Product, Geography, and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Connected Home Security System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 13.31 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.20

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Alarms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Service

  • Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADT Inc.

  • Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • AT and T Inc.

  • Comcast Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ooma Inc.

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-home-security-system-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-31-billion---technavio-301520115.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • IRS May Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Why Tilray Shares Dropped 10.1% on Thursday

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), a Canadian cannabis company, saw its shares drop 10.1% on Thursday. Investors likely took profits after Tilray got a bump on Wednesday following its third-quarter earnings report, which contained mostly good news. More importantly, Tilray reported net income of $52.5 million compared to a loss of $273.52 million in the same period last year, with earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 compared to a loss of $1.03 per share.

  • ‘Time Correction’ Will Maximize Stock Anguish, Top Manager Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t be fooled by the stock market’s rapid-fire reaction to the news. It’s just the beginning of the first real slog in years, one that will hand a comeuppance to passive investors who once thought the only way for prices to go was up.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemRu

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Cybertruck Makes Cameo At Tesla Austin Plant Opening

    Tesla delivered roughly a handful of Model Ys at its Texas factory launch Thursday night. Meanwhile, the EV maker continues to deal with a factory shutdown in Shanghai due to a surge in Covid cases. State regulators in China also said Tesla would need to provide a safety-related software update to fix a semiconductor component on more than 127,000 Model 3s.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • 10 Stocks US Senators Are Selling

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that US senators are selling. If you want to see more stocks that were recently sold by US senators, click 5 Stocks US Senators Are Selling. Investors often seek to replicate the returns of House members and senators, since it is usually assumed that politicians are privy to […]

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel Has an Unpleasant Message For Buffett, Dimon

    Bitcoin has always divided the old guard and the young guard of finance. It has often been presented as a fight between Wall Street and the people, or in a more recent version Wall Street against the young amateur traders of Reddit. The reason for this clash is that the old guard is supposedly opposed to the emergence and flourishing of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, because this new industry is disrupting traditional finance.

  • Gas prices: It's 'very unfair to blame President Biden,’ says oil analyst

    Oil executives on Capitol Hill defended their companies as Democratic lawmakers accused them of price gauging during a hearing hosted by the House Committee on Energy & Commerce.

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Russia's central bank says it will stop buying gold at a fixed price

    On March 25, the bank had said it would buy gold at a fixed price of 5,000 roubles a gram until June 30. Russia is one of the world's biggest gold producers, but the country's refiners were barred from selling bullion into the London market, the world's largest, after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February.