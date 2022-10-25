Connected Logistics Market to record USD 47.08 Bn incremental growth; Driven by Effective Management Of Temperature-sensitive Products -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Connected Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 47.08 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of the market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026

Connected Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the connected logistics market by type (software services, IT services, and hardware services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the connected logistics market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Robust ICT infrastructure and superior connectivity to global locations are the key reasons behind the region's high market share. In addition, the presence of leading supply chain service providers such as DHL, GENCO, and Lineage Services has created significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in North America.

The market will observe increased demand for software services from end-users during the forecast period. The software services segment of the market includes on-premise and cloud-based software services used to meet the requirements of connected logistics. Vendors are offing cloud-based connected logistics solutions to attract logistics service providers that seek low-cost and flexible information technology solutions. This is driving the growth of the segment.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Key Driver

The effective management of temperature-sensitive products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The lack of efficient supply chain systems, especially in developing countries is resulting in an increase in the wastage of food and pharmaceutical products. Also, some of the storage networks in developing countries always do not follow the desired temperature levels prescribed by regulatory guidelines. This increases the wastage of temperature-sensitive products such as drugs and hampers the treatment process in healthcare service and delivery centers.

To overcome these challenges, organizations are increasingly adopting smart refrigerators backed with IoT, analytics, and cloud computing solutions. Connected logistics systems ensure that the perishable products that are temperature sensitive, are stored in desired temperature levels throughout the supply chain. Thus, the increasing need for effective management of temperature is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Connected Logistics Market: Increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems

Logistics operators are increasingly adopting IoT in SCM systems to track shipments in real time. IoT-enabled devices and applications are being implemented to track the movement of refrigerated containers, also known as reefers, on cargo ships. Perishable goods and vaccines should be preserved under the required temperature ranges to avoid any kind of damage. Refrigeration systems can malfunction due to technical faults in cold chain storage systems. IoT technologies can help to detect and control such technical faults at the early stages, allowing one to take necessary steps to avoid damage to the products stored in cold storage facilities. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Connected Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.08% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 47.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thales Group, and ALE International Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

