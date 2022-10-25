U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

Connected Logistics Market to record USD 47.08 Bn incremental growth; Driven by Effective Management Of Temperature-sensitive Products -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 47.08 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.08% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the future of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026

Connected Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the connected logistics market by type (software services, IT services, and hardware services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The North American region led the connected logistics market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Robust ICT infrastructure and superior connectivity to global locations are the key reasons behind the region's high market share. In addition, the presence of leading supply chain service providers such as DHL, GENCO, and Lineage Services has created significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in North America.

The market will observe increased demand for software services from end-users during the forecast period. The software services segment of the market includes on-premise and cloud-based software services used to meet the requirements of connected logistics. Vendors are offing cloud-based connected logistics solutions to attract logistics service providers that seek low-cost and flexible information technology solutions. This is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Key Driver

The effective management of temperature-sensitive products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The lack of efficient supply chain systems, especially in developing countries is resulting in an increase in the wastage of food and pharmaceutical products. Also, some of the storage networks in developing countries always do not follow the desired temperature levels prescribed by regulatory guidelines. This increases the wastage of temperature-sensitive products such as drugs and hampers the treatment process in healthcare service and delivery centers.

To overcome these challenges, organizations are increasingly adopting smart refrigerators backed with IoT, analytics, and cloud computing solutions. Connected logistics systems ensure that the perishable products that are temperature sensitive, are stored in desired temperature levels throughout the supply chain. Thus, the increasing need for effective management of temperature is expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Connected Logistics Market: Increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems

Logistics operators are increasingly adopting IoT in SCM systems to track shipments in real time. IoT-enabled devices and applications are being implemented to track the movement of refrigerated containers, also known as reefers, on cargo ships. Perishable goods and vaccines should be preserved under the required temperature ranges to avoid any kind of damage. Refrigeration systems can malfunction due to technical faults in cold chain storage systems. IoT technologies can help to detect and control such technical faults at the early stages, allowing one to take necessary steps to avoid damage to the products stored in cold storage facilities. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Learn more about the other global trends impacting the future of market research. Buy Full Report Now

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Global Air Freight Services Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the global air freight services market by end-user (manufacturing, retail, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The manufacturing industry is the prime end-user in the market. APAC will have the largest market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Airfreight Forwarding Market 2022-2026: Technavio segments the airfreight forwarding market by application (manufacturing industry, retail industry, and other industries) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America). View Report Snapshot Here

Connected Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.08%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 47.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

21.5

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thales Group, and ALE International

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Software services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 IT services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hardware services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 AT and T Inc.

  • 10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 10.7 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.8 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.9 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 SAP SE

  • 10.12 Siemens AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026
Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-logistics-market-to-record-usd-47-08-bn-incremental-growth-driven-by-effective-management-of-temperature-sensitive-products--technavio-301656223.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

