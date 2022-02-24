U.S. markets open in 6 hours 34 minutes

Connected pen injector add-on designed by SHL Medical wins 2021 Good Design Award

·3 min read

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- SHL Medical and Innovation Zed is pleased to share the news that Innovation Zed's injection time-tracker connected device, the InsulCheck CONNECT, a device that was designed by SHL Medical, has been selected as a winner of the 2021 Good Design Award.

InsulCheck CONNECT by Innovation Zed, designed by SHL Medical, wins the 2021 Good Design Award.
InsulCheck CONNECT by Innovation Zed, designed by SHL Medical, wins the 2021 Good Design Award.

The win embodies a tight-knit collaboration between global organizations: SHL Medical and Innovation Zed designed and developed the device, while SHL Technologies continuously serves as a strong partner to streamline and optimize the device's manufacture.

InsulCheck CONNECT by Innovation Zed is an innovative device that serves as a secondary aid in the management of diabetes. The device is a connected solution that can record the time and frequency of injection and send this data to the patient's mobile device. Its form factor features a prominent OLED screen indicating the injection data and status of the device, and a mounting mechanism to clip the device onto a pen injector. The device was designed to be compatible with market-ready insulin pens or those under development through a fully customizable sleeve.

Jochen Ratjen, director of industrial design at SHL Medical said: "We have dedicated our time and effort over the years to develop a range of products with user-centric designs at its core. For example, the InsulCheck CONNECT underwent a trial program in the UK National Health Service in order for the team to capture a more accurate account of user acceptance and value-adding benefits by allowing patients access to their health data. Innovation Zed's findings reinforced the value of InsulCheck CONNECT's subtle form factor and one-size-fits all design, readily allowing this device's smooth integration with a range of existing injection pens without imposing significant interference with the end user's injection experience. In the face of the pandemic, product designs and technologies that allow users full liberty to use their device is critical. This Good Design Award is an affirmation of SHL Medical's philosophy to develop contemporary device designs, a philosophy that has found success not only in the design of autoinjectors but also of adjacent device technologies."

Innovation Zed CEO Dr. Dean Minnock adds: "Our global team is excited to further improve the design and development of the InsulCheck family of add-on devices. Over the years, it has been a pleasure to work with SHL Medical to bring supportive device add-ons into the hands of patients. With a successor device technology ready to be launched, we are prepared to address the ever-changing market needs – 2022 and beyond."

The InsulCheck family of devices are integral to SHL Medical's digital healthcare ecosystem, which combines our initiatives in connected drug delivery technologies with our expanding digital health program. Innovation Zed and SHL Medical shall continue to develop technologies that add value to self-injection devices and the end user experience.

Now celebrating 75 years of honoring products and industry leaders in design and manufacturing, the Good Design Awards Program acknowledges the most innovative and cutting-edge industrial, product, and graphic designs produced around the world. This year, the program received a record number of submissions from the world's leading manufacturers and industrial and graphic design firms from over 55 countries. The 2021 list of winners can be found on the Good Design Awards website.

