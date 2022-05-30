Connected Rail Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 37.25 billion | Advent of Smart Cities will be a Trend in the Market | Technavio

The report analyzes the connected rail solutions market by safety and signaling system (CBTC, PTC, and ATC) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected rail solutions market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced connected devices. Factors such as improved user interface and the use of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets with high processing speed, have increased the adoption of connected rail solutions. These solutions are also used to obtain real-time information such as weather forecasts, directions to nearby locations, and train time updates.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Connected Rail Solutions Market by Safety and Signaling System and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The market size is expected to grow by USD 37.25 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.

Connected Rail Solutions Market: Major Segmentation

By safety and signaling system, the CBTC segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for safe transportation due to government regulations, along with the increasing traffic congestion, has led to high adoption of CBTC safety and signaling systems among railway industry participants.

By geography, APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation due to high road traffic congestion, owing to the growth of the industrial and manufacturing sector, will drive the connected rail solutions market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Connected Rail Solutions Market: Major Trend

The advent of smart cities is a trend in the market. Smart cities enhance communication among connected devices while improving their performance, reducing costs, and ensuring the efficient use of resources. Vendors are launching new connected rail solutions to cater to the growing need for smart city transportation infrastructure.

Connected Rail Solutions Market: Key Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as traction systems and products for rolling stock, passenger stations, and traction power supply.

ALSTOM SA - The company offers connected rail solutions through its subsidiary Nomad.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as intent-based networking, Cisco validated designs, and Cisco secure.

General Electric Co. - The company offers connected rail solutions, namely RailConnect Transportation Management System.

Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as rolling stock system and digital signaling and system.

Reasons to Buy Connected Rail Solutions Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist connected rail solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the connected rail solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the connected rail solutions market across Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected rail solutions market vendors

