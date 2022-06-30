U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market worth $7.19 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·6 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market  By Products (Connected Inhalers, Connected Auto injectors, Connected Needle-Free Injectors, Connected Pen injectors, Connected Insulin Pumps, Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps, Add-On Sensors), Therapeutic Area (Metabolic disorders, Neurological disorders, Respiratory disorders and Others), End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare)- Assessment with Covid-19 impact, Revenue (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units ) Forecast Till 2028"

InsightAce_Analytic_Logo
InsightAce_Analytic_Logo

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global connected/smart drug delivery systems market size is valued at US$ 799.3 Million in 2021 and it is expected to reach US$ 7190.8 Million in 2028, recording a promising CAGR of 37.4 % during the period of 2022-2028. By region, North America dominates the market with major share of global market.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1291

Connected/smart drug delivery system uses different approaches, formulations, technologies, and devices to deliver drug to specific sites or target. Connected Smart Drug Delivery Systems help to enhance the therapeutic effect and reduce the related side effects. These devices are very useful in the treatment of respiratory diseases, diabetes and other cardiovascular disorders. Also, smart devices keep a track on dose delivery and timings and offer instant feedback to patients. COVID-19 Pandemic is significantly increasing the need of such smart (contactless) devices and hence, in future there will be high requirement of such systems, which will ultimately result in in increased demand for connected/smart drug delivery devices.

In current scenario, many healthcare facilities started using digitalized and wireless devices, which are user friendly and efficient in term of accuracy. So, adding different features in the devices like remote tracking, dosage reminders, feedback for patients and patient education tools, creating various smartphone applications and user-friendly devices with low-cost connectivity, inventing new products according to patient's requirements will develop more opportunities to lead this market.

Collaboration between biopharma companies and healthcare technology providers increases the likelihood that linked smart medication delivery devices will be beneficial. Leading players of this industry are Ypsomed, Nemera, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and BIOCORP. These companies have products that aim to improve drug delivery devices for asthma and chronic lung diseases, insulin injection processes for diabetes, treatments for Alzheimer's, and emergency allergy therapies.

Key Developments:

  • In April 2022, Pneuma Systems Corporation has developed a multifaceted business partnership with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. with the purpose of enhancing patients' medication therapy experiences. West will employ Pneuma's unique closed-loop fluid flow management platform to create medication delivery solutions for pharmaceutical corporations and clinical end customers.

  • In March 2022, Novo Nordisk recently expanded its oral medication delivery research relationship with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH). The cooperation will now last through 2026, with the scope expanded to cover the development and integration of bioelectronics, biosensors, and stimuli-responsive delivery systems.

  • In Nov 2021, Ypsomed has introduced the YpsoMate On, which it describes as " autoinjector for prefilled syringes with integrated connection." The innovative device also contributes to the company's objective of reaching CO2-neutral production by 2030 and net-zero emissions across the whole value creation chain by 2040.

  • In Aug 2020, Sulzer has announced the acquisition of Haselmeier, a Swiss-German medication delivery device researcher and producer, for $118 million (€100 million). Haselmeier provides solutions for subcutaneous injection systems used for the safe self-administration of liquid medications.

The global connected/smart drug delivery system market report covers numerous players like BIOCORP, Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D), Novo Nordisk, Merck, Pneuma Respiratory, H&T Presspart, Nemera, Ypsomed Holdings, Unolife Corporation, Quio Technologies, SHL Group, Haselmeier Inc., Portal Instruments Inc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. , Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies, Amiko Digital Health Limited, Cognita Labs, DIAMESCO CO., Ltd., Eitan Medical (Q Core Medical Ltd., Avoset Health, Sorrel Medical), Enable Injections, Bigfoot Biomedical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Companion Medical , Cohero Health, Inc., Propeller Health, Pendiq Intelligent Diabetes Care, Phillips-Medisize, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Noble International Inc, etectRx, Aterica Inc., Findair Sp. z o. o., Recipharm AB, Aero Pump GmbH, Jiangsu Delfu medical device Co.,Ltd, and other prominent players.

Curious about this latest version of report?  Enquire Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1291

Market Segments

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on Products

  • Connected Inhalers

  • Connected Auto injectors

  • Connected Needle-Free Injectors

  • Connected Pen injectors

  • Connected Insulin Pumps

  • Connected Wearable Injectors/Patch Pumps

  • Add-On Sensors

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on Therapeutic Area

  • Metabolic Disorders

  • Neurological Disorders

  • Respiratory Disorders

  • Others

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Homecare

Market Size (Value & Volume) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2028 based on region

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Europe Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

North America Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Asia Pacific Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Connected/Smart Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue (US$ Million) and Volume (No. of Units) by Country, 2019-2028

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive analysis and key sales and marketing insights for global connected/smart drug delivery systems market

  • To receive industry overview and future trends global connected/smart drug delivery systems market

  • To analyse the global connected/smart drug delivery systems market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on global connected/smart drug delivery systems market size value (US$ Mn) and volume (No. of Units) forecast till 2028

  • Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in connected smart drug delivery systems industry

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1291

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Drug Infusion Systems Market

Global Oxygen and Aerosol Delivery Devices Market

Global Advanced Dermatology Drug Delivery Devices Market

Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connectedsmart-drug-delivery-systems-market-worth-7-19-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301578725.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

