U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.75
    -19.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,590.00
    -119.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,563.00
    -91.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.40
    -9.90 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.89
    +2.62 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.20
    +11.70 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    +0.35 (+1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3218
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.9900
    +0.1740 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,180.96
    -658.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.43
    -5.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.67
    +26.95 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Connected Tire Market Size [2022-2029] Worth USD 45.60 Million | Exhibit a CAGR 68.5%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Connected Tire Market Size to Hit USD 45.60 million, at CAGR of 68.5% by 2029; Developing Technological Infrastructure to Propel Growth

Pune, India, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Connected Tire Market is expected to rise during the projected period, owing to increasing technological advancements in the automotive industry. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Connected Tire Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the Connected Tire Market size was USD 0.75 million in 2021. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.18 million in 2022 to USD 45.60 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 68.5% during the forecast period.

Connected tire have an advanced facility to monitor the tire condition and transfer the collected information to the vehicle in real-time. This is enabled by using various sensors to ensure accuracy in monitoring and collecting the actual data. Increasing digitalization and utilization of IoT in the automotive sector are expected to drive the market.

Industry Developments:

June 2021: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company introduced Sightline connected tires for commercial and autonomous vehicles fleets. This launch enables providing feedback on the tire and road conditions and connected and autonomous mobility.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/connected-tire-market-105827


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

68.5%

2028 Value Projection

USD 45.60 Million

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2022

USD 1.18 Million

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

200

Segments covered

Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles

Growth Drivers

The global market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Increasing integration of advanced features in vehicles is anticipated to drive the market.

Rapid economic growth and developing transportation infrastructure are likely to propel growth.


Segments:

Rising Demand for Large Rim Size in Vehicles to Drive the More than 22” Segment

By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

Based on rim size, the market is trifurcated into 12”-17”, 18”-21”, and more than 22”.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/connected-tire-market-105827


Report Coverage:

The report provides insightful information researched from factual and statistical data regarding market development and advancements in the industry. Also, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global market is highlighted further in this report. Furthermore, the report sheds light on drivers and restraints affecting the market growth rate and globalization of major companies operating in the industry. The report provides key market players and the latest industry developments implemented by the competitors.

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Adoption of Intelligent Transportation to Propel Growth

The global market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing integration of advanced features in vehicles is anticipated to drive the market. Also, rising autonomous driving and connected vehicles bolster market growth by adopting technological advancements. Furthermore, increasing investment in digitalization is a contributing factor to expanding the automobile industry and increasing its revenue generation rate. Rapid economic growth and developing transportation infrastructure are likely to propel growth.

However, the high cost of connected tire and risk associated with data theft may hinder the market growth.


Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/connected-tire-market-105827


Regional Insights:

Europe Dominates Global Market Due to Developing Technological Infrastructure

Europe holds the highest global Connected Tire Market share in 2021 due to the presence of prominent key players such as Michelin, Continental AG, and C.S.p.A. Also, rising technological advancements in this region are expected to continue dominance over the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a higher growth rate during 2022-2029. Increasing demand for passenger vehicles and developing countries is anticipated to witness growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for predictive maintenance and effective fleet management is expected to boost the regional sales rate.

COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Supply Chain Amid COVID-19 Affected Production Rate of Vehicles

The production and manufacturing units in the automobile sector were halted due to stringent restrictions imposed by the governments. Also, revised regulations on import/export policies affected the supply chain and declined the production rate of the companies. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), in 2020, auto production has reduced by 16% globally. This directly impacted the Connected Tire Market growth during the pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Allows Key Players to Enhance their Global Reach

Key players in the market focus on forming strategic alliances and collaborating with supporting companies to acquire a larger customer base and expand their business globally. Also, the companies consider implementing innovative product development strategies to enhance their product portfolio. The key market players focus on differentiating their products from competitors to gain a competitive advantage in the global market.

Quick Buy - Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105827

List of Key Players Profiled:

  • Michelin (France)

  • Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.)

  • Continental AG (Germany)

  • Bridgestone Corporation (Japan)

  • Nokian Tyres plc (Finland)

  • Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd (Japan)

  • JK Tyres (India)

  • Toyo Tires (Japan)

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

  • Key Insights

  • Global Connected Tire Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Key Findings / Summary

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Rim Size

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

  • North America Connected Tire Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

  • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

  • United States

  • By Vehicle Type

  • Canada

  • By Vehicle Type

  • Mexico

  • By Vehicle Type

TOC Continued…!



Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/connected-tire-market-105827


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • India is the first country to approve the Novavax vaccine for teens, as the world readies for another COVID wave

    It's the first country to approve Novavax's COVID vaccine for those aged between 12 and 18.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • War Is Raging, But Russia Is Still Paying Ukraine for Gas Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a month since the war started, but Russia is actually shipping more natural gas through Ukraine and Moscow is still paying Kyiv in full for transiting the fuel to Europe.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 73

  • Will Stock Market Rally Continue? Morgan Stanley Weighs In.

    Equity prices jumped last week, with the S&P 500 index rising 6.2%, its biggest gain since November 2020.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.

  • Does Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to...

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Exclusive-Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare for audit disclosures - sources

    Chinese regulators have asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit disclosures, sources said, as Beijing steps up efforts to ensure domestic companies remain listed in New York. This comes as China's regulators are considering a proposal to allow their U.S. counterparts to inspect audit working papers of some Chinese firms that do not gather sensitive data, two of the sources said.

  • Gas prices: 'We're starting to see demand destruction', says expert

    High gasoline prices are already impacting demand, according to one energy expert.

  • This Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets have suffered unprecedented losses since peaking last year, as central banks including the Federal Reserve look to tighten policy to combat surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsThe Bloomberg Global Aggreg

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • GameStop Earnings Pull Back the Covers a Little Further on Its Turnaround

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) knows what it did wrong in the past, but it's a different company today than what it was even at the start of last year. It's put out help wanted ads, set up a website, and called for creators to participate in a new NFT gaming platform and marketplace it's developing.