Connected Toys Market Size is Witnessing to Grow at a CAGR of 20.9% to Reach $20.7 billion by 2027 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Shift Toward Two-Working-Parent Households Giving Rise to Monitoring and Tracking of Toy Devices

Chicago, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Connected Toys Market size is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 20.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising Inclination of children toward more interactive and self-engaging toys has fueled the demand of connected toys. With the help of mobile devices, excellent learning experiences can be generated. Many kids these days play with toys and technologies that can interact with them, either directly or via an internet app.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Connected Toys Market
225 - Tables
46 - Figures
220 – Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2027

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2027

$20.7 billion

CAGR

20.9%

No. of Pages in Report

220

Segments covered

Application, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Interfacing Devices, Technology, and Region

Region covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America

Companies covered

Major Vendors - Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO (Denmark), Sony (Japan), VTech (Hong Kong), UBTECH (China), DJI (China), and iRobot (US).

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38031230

Emerging technologies can improve wireless broadband service by providing users a more customized and personalized experience. It helps make children's education and lifestyle interesting by introducing AI and AR/VR based solutions to toys. Toys with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities can collect many types of data from children. An AI-enabled toy personalizes lessons based on how quickly a child learns shapes, or a doll learns the child's favorite ice cream flavor. The toy industry is all about bridging gap between the imagined and physical worlds. Augmented Reality provides limitless chances for consumers to experience play in interesting and novel ways.

Based on distribution channel, online segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Online distribution of connected toys includes direct sales implemented through their website, anchor subscription through sites like eBay, or pro merchant seller through amazon. E-commerce is also an effective route for market testing and gathering essential information, such as consumer profiles, in preparation for physical market entry. Most connected toy vendors and manufacturers have explored digital marketing via online advertising and social media to promote two-way dialogue with customers

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=38031230

The Connected Toys Market is expected to register a higher growth rate in North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The ongoing digital transformation in various industries including retail, mining, defense, aviation, and transportation and logistics in Asia Pacific region, has dragged the attention of education industry specialists to design smart learning products for kids. A change is seen in demand for toys with improvement in the quality of life and growth in income of the urban population in the APAC region. There is a shift from traditional, medium- to low-end battery-operated toys, construction sets, and decorative toys toward innovative electronic, intelligent, and up-market plush toys.

The major players in the Connected Toys Market are Mattel (US), The key market players profiled in the Connected Toys Market report include Mattel (US), Hasbro (US), LEGO (Denmark), Sony (Japan), VTech (Hong Kong), UBTECH (China), DJI (China), iRobot (US), Sphero (US), Digital Dream Labs (US), Pillar Learning (US), Wonder Workshop (US), TOSY Robotics (Vietnam), Workinman Interactive (New York), WowWee Group (Hong Kong), KEYi Technology (China), Miko (India), Makeblock (China), Smart Teddy (US), Intelino (US), Fischertechnik (Germany), Potensic (China), Mainbot (France), ROYBI (US), PlayShifu (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their footprint in the Connected Toys Market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


