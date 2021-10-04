Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024 | Safety and Mobility Benefits Offered by Connected Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 23.45 mn units is expected in the connected vehicles market from 2020 to 2024. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Connected Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The connected vehicles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The safety and mobility benefits offered by connected vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments of the connected vehicles market.

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Geographic

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the connected vehicles market include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the connected vehicles market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Government regulations on mandating connected features in vehicles are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as security concerns associated with connected vehicles may threaten the growth of the market.

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist connected vehicles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the connected vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the connected vehicles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected vehicles market vendors

Connected Vehicles Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2020-2024 23.45 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMW AG, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

