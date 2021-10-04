U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024 | Safety and Mobility Benefits Offered by Connected Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of 23.45 mn units is expected in the connected vehicles market from 2020 to 2024. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Connected Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Attractive Opportunities in Connected Vehicles Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Download Free Sample Report to uncover new strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The connected vehicles market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The safety and mobility benefits offered by connected vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments of the connected vehicles market.

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geographic

Download Our Sample Report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the connected vehicles market segmentation

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the connected vehicles market include BMW AG, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the connected vehicles market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Government regulations on mandating connected features in vehicles are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as security concerns associated with connected vehicles may threaten the growth of the market.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Connected Vehicles Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist connected vehicles market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the connected vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the connected vehicles market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected vehicles market vendors

Related Reports:

Autonomous Bus Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

E-Scooters Market by Battery Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Connected Vehicles Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2020-2024

23.45 mn units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.93

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 69%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BMW AG, Daimler AG, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include a thorough analysis of various markets. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connected-vehicles-market-2020-2024--safety-and-mobility-benefits-offered-by-connected-vehicles-to-boost-growth--technavio-301390041.html

SOURCE Technavio

