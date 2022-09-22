U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.25
    +6.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,360.00
    +78.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,710.75
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,771.50
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.31
    +1.37 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.60
    +7.90 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    19.71
    +0.23 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    +0.0034 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5520
    +0.0420 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.38 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1321
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.7670
    -3.2690 (-2.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,177.45
    -35.92 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.75
    -0.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.86
    -14.78 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

connectFirst continues astonishing momentum with third quarter financials

0
·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - After making a bold statement that we see Albertans, while banks see numbers, connectFirst Credit Union (connectFirst) celebrates another milestone quarter.

bank where you belong (CNW Group/Connect First Credit Union)
bank where you belong (CNW Group/Connect First Credit Union)

After closing the third quarter on July 30, 2022, connectFirst saw operating assets cross the $7 billion mark to put the company back into its benchmark within Canada's top 10 credit union rankings.

"We look at our success differently than most financial institutions. We see the people behind the numbers."

"Our extraordinary success is a direct result of our employees' commitment to our members. They're putting the needs of our members first by listening to their unique situations and finding solutions that work best for their families, their businesses and their communities. Our employees are helping to build a more prosperous future for Alberta through each and every member interaction," says Liz Stretch, executive vice president, consumer and wealth, connectFirst Credit Union. "We're doing what's best for Albertans and putting Albertans' needs first. That's not simply good business, it's the right thing to do."

Top five performance indicators (all figures compare Q3 2021 to Q3 2022):

  • Net income (before taxes) increased by $14.0 million to $30.4 million.

  • Total assets grew by $1.05 billion to $7.1 billion.

  • Member deposits increased by $866 million to $6.0 billion.

  • Loans to members expanded by $965 million to $6.3 billion.

  • Member equity grew by $77 million to $641 million.

"We look at our success differently than most financial institutions. We see the people behind the numbers. We've helped fund the purchase or upgrade of over 1600 homes; we've helped over 4 600 Albertans get into vehicles that they need to get to work or get their kids to school; we've supported over 300 agricultural producers and more than 750 small business owners to make their unique dreams possible," adds Stretch.

ABOUT CONNECTFIRST CREDIT UNION

connectFirst Credit Union, one of the largest and most successful credit unions in Canada, is a full-service financial institution with over $7 billion in assets under administration. connectFirst employs 750 Albertans who provide a wide range of financial products and advice in more than 40 communities across central and southern Alberta. It serves over 125000 members through a community-focused approach to banking.

SOURCE Connect First Credit Union

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/22/c0866.html

Recommended Stories

  • Carl Icahn to investors: ‘The worst is yet to come’

    Wall Street icon Carl Icahn has a warning for his fellow investors: “The worst is yet to come.” Speaking on Wednesday at MarketWatch’s Best New Ideas in Money festival via a remote feed, the 86-year-old Icahn delivered that grim assessment of the economy, but also spoke of areas of opportunity for investors.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Powell Has Pretty Much Sealed the Fate of the Short-Term Stock Market

    Here's what I see ahead -- and key areas of the S&P 500 -- as Powell and Co. punch back at inflation.

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks Down 32% and 81% That Billionaires Are Buying

    Despite macroeconomic headwinds that dragged the broader markets down into bear market territory in 2022 (and many individual stocks down even further), some investors still found reasons to be optimistic. While stock splits have no actual impact on the intrinsic value of a business, they can give share prices a boost by making a stock affordable to a wider range of potential investors. Select hedge fund managers got in on this act in the second quarter.

  • Why Alibaba, Amazon, and Meta Platforms Stocks Tumbled on Wednesday

    Unfortunately, the latest rate hike came with a bit of collateral damage. With that as a backdrop, shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) slipped as much as 5%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 3.1%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped as much as 2.8%. There was very little in the way of company-specific news behind the sell-off, but fears regarding the Fed's continued rate hikes and lower growth forecasts succeeded in dragging these technology stocks even lower.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Axsome Therapeutics, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The bear market hasn't dragged down Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). The biotech company specializes in treating central nervous system conditions. And it's been on a roll with good news -- and share performance -- in recent weeks.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Double in 5 Years

    The stock market witnessed a brutal sell-off last week as investors went into panic mode following a surprise spike in inflation for the month of August. The month-over-month increase came in at 0.1%. Economists were expecting prices to decline 0.1% over July and were looking for a year-over-year increase of 8.1%.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Score You This Much Monthly

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • The Fed ‘went big’ on its rate hike. Here’s who’s likely getting a financial boost from that — and ‘at levels last seen in 2009’

    “For many years, interest rates have been so low that many people forgot what it feels like to earn interest.”

  • 1 Reason Tilray's Management Promises Could Go Up in Smoke

    If you're investing in the cannabis industry, you need to be aware of how overly bullish some companies and CEOs are about their prospects. Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) falls into that crowd, pumping itself up to be a $4 billion business in just a few years. There are warning signs about Tilray's promises and forecasts that investors shouldn't ignore.

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Li Auto stock jumps after moving up launch of 6-seat SUV Li L8, priced just above $56,500

    Shares of Li Auto Inc. surged 6.2% in premarket trading Thursday, to bounce off the previous session's four-month closing low, after the China-based electric vehicle maker said it was moving up the launch of its Li L8 six-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) to Sept. 30 due to strong demand. The company said it will unveil the Li L8 on Sept. 30, priced below RMB400,000 (about $56,532) with deliveries to start in early November. "We decided to move our launch date for Li L8 forward based on overwhelm

  • Japan Has Plenty of Firepower to Fight Yen’s Slide Against the Dollar

    Those are the foreign-currency reserves, as of end-August, held by Japan’s Ministry of Finance—a big war chest as it returns to intervening in the currency market. The ministry on Thursday [sold dollars and bought yen](https://www.wsj.com/articles/japan-intervenes-in-currency-market-to-support-yen-11663836942?mod=markets_lead_pos2), the first such intervention in 24 years, after the yen hit a low of 145.87 to the dollar, its weakest since 1998. The yen’s decline against the dollar is largely dow

  • Before You Buy the Adobe Stock Dip, Take a Hard Look at Microsoft

    Both companies are trying to make blockbuster acquisitions, but one looks better positioned to do so.