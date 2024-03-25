Connecting careers: Local, regional employers network with students, community at job fair

High school and college students, as well as adult job seekers, were able to network with local and regional employers Thursday, March 21, 2024, during the third annual Career Connections job fair held at the Christian Family Centre in Adrian and conducted by Align Lenawee and the Align Center for Workforce Development.

ADRIAN — Align Lenawee and the Align Center for Workforce Development conducted the third annual Career Connections job fair Thursday, March 21, at the Christian Family Centre in Adrian.

At least 40 local and regional employers, including the Christian Family Centre, were among the participating businesses in Thursday's third annual Career Connections job fair, conducted by Align Lenawee and the Align Center for Workforce Development.

At least 40 local and regional employers attended the event and networked with students — both high school and college — and job seekers who were in search of all kinds of employment opportunities including full-time, part-time work, internships and apprenticeship positions.

More: Align Lenawee to connect students, community at third annual Career Connections job fair

“This event brings together students, community members of all backgrounds and employers looking to fill positions across staffing levels,” Kelly McNicol, career education navigator for the Align Center for Workforce Development and one of the planners of the event, previously said.

Elizabeth Duffey, left, a senior at Onsted High School, speaks with Linda Tomford, vice president of human resources, and Kylee Lietzke, senior human resources specialist from TLC Community Credit Union during last week's Career Connections job fair held at the Christian Family Centre in Adrian.

Throughout the day — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — students and adults had multiple opportunities to enter drawings, polish their interview/workplace skills and network with employers. The event also offered various seminars.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Michigan Works Southeast, Lenawee Intermediate School District and Christian Family Centre were among the “Platinum” sponsors of the event. Clift Buick, GMC; Lenawee Medical Care Facility and the Michigan Department of Corrections were the "Gold" sponsors.

Local businesses/employers including the Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee, County National Bank and the Adrian Dominican Sisters were among the participants Thursday, March 21, 2024, in the third annual Career Connections job fair conducted by Align Lenawee and the Align Center for Workforce Development.

At least 40 local and regional employers were among the participating businesses in Thursday's third annual Career Connections job fair, conducted by Align Lenawee and the Align Center for Workforce Development.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Connecting careers: Employers network with students, community at job fair