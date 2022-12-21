U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

Connecting Pilots to Peers for Valuable Support

American Airlines
·2 min read

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / American Airlines:

American has long offered an Employee Assistance Plan that provides emotional and mental support for our team members around the world. We know that pilots, in particular, face unique pressures every time they enter the flight deck.

For more than a decade, Project Wingman has been providing our pilots and their family members with additional, specialized support whenever they need it. Established by American and the APA, this peer-to-peer 24/7 helpline allows pilots to reach out to other pilots for emotional and occupational support. Because it protects the privacy of its users, Project Wingman also alleviates any concerns pilots may have regarding the stigma of seeking help.

More than 40 pilots currently volunteer for Project Wingman. In addition to bringing a unique understanding of the challenges pilots can face in their professional and personal lives, these volunteers all undergo specialized, intensive training. As a result, they know when to lend a sympathetic ear and provide encouragement or recommend other resources when the situation warrants greater intervention.

Project Wingman is managed by a deputy chair of the APA aeromedical committee, and American employs a pilot at the managerial level on a full-time basis to support and promote it. That includes visiting our pilot training programs to talk about it and meeting with the chief pilots on a regular basis. Given the program's success, he also advises other airlines on their pilot mental health initiatives. The U.K. and European Union require such peer-to-peer programs, and the FAA recommends them for all airlines.

Read more

American Airlines, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture
American Airlines, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732838/Connecting-Pilots-to-Peers-for-Valuable-Support

