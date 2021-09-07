Connection to the main grid remains the preferred solution for the energy transition in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine

ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Hydro-Québec wishes to confirm that the preferred solution for the energy transition in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine remains connecting the islands by means of 225 km of undersea cable from Percé.

Over the past year, Hydro-Québec has consulted with Islanders and analyzed different power supply scenarios. The results confirm that connection to the main grid remains not only the best environmental, social and economic solution but also guarantees a reliable power supply.

It is the most popular solution, with the support of 76% of the population.

It will cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 94.5% compared to the current situation.

It will reduce costs to supply electricity to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine and guarantee reliable service.

It will make it possible to roll out a fiber-optic link. Hydro-Québec is holding discussions with the Québec government to develop a partnership for this aspect of the project in order to meet community needs.

The selected solution calls for the thermal generating station to be maintained, for use during winter peaks in demand.

Hydro-Québec reiterates its commitment to maintain the employment level in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine. We are studying different scenarios, in conjunction with local partners, that will make it possible to maintain 82 jobs.



A comparative analysis of the different scenarios will be filed with the Régie de l'énergie this fall as part of the approval process for the Îles-de-la-Madeleine energy transition strategy, and the project stemming from the chosen solution may be subject to the Régie's approval.

Quotes:

"The Îles-de-la-Madeleine energy transition is a priority for both the community and our government. The solution selected will lead to a major reduction in fossil fuel consumption by giving Islanders access to clean and renewable energy, which is essential if we are to meet decarbonization targets on the islands and, indeed, in the whole of Québec."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"Over the past year, in cooperation with the residents of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, we carried out a rigorous analysis of the possibilities. We are now convinced that an underwater cable connection is, at this point in time, the best solution for the archipelago's particular needs, as it will enable us to use the right energy at the right place."

Éric Filion, Executive Vice President – Distribution, Procurement and Shared Services, Hydro-Québec

