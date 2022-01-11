Connections Health Solutions Selected by Arizona Complete Health® to Operate Crisis Response Center in Pima County

PHOENIX, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connections Health Solutions, the founder and national leader of immediate-access behavioral health crisis stabilization, has been selected by Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan to operate the Crisis Response Center (CRC) in Pima County (AzCH-CCP).

"As the nation's largest crisis facility operator, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan to provide crisis stabilization services across Pima County," said Colin LeClair, Chief Executive Officer, Connections Health Solutions. "We remain steadfast in our focus on expanding our service offerings to underserved populations at a time when they need it most."

As the operator of the CRC, Connections Health Solutions will continue to provide 24/7/365 crisis stabilization services to support youth and adults in Pima County, regardless of eligibility or ability to pay. These services include short-term inpatient units, psychiatric evaluation, medication management, crisis counseling, peer support, group therapy, court-ordered evaluations, treatment of co-occurring substance use disorders or medical conditions, coordination with law enforcement/911, connection to outpatient resources, and referrals to inpatient or other needed services.

"The Arizona Complete Health crisis system was created to provide comprehensive services to individuals experiencing crisis situations and the families who provide services to them," said James Stover, Plan President, Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan. "Today, it is recognized as a national model to serve those experiencing crisis largely because it is rooted in building community-based relationships and partnerships with leaders like Connections Health Solutions."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained counselor at the Crisis Text Line.

In Arizona, you can visit the Crisis Response Center at 2802 E. District St. in Tucson; call the local crisis line 520-622-6000 in Pima County or 602-222-9444 in Maricopa County; or visit https://www.azahcccs.gov/BehavioralHealth/crisis.html for a list of additional resources.

ABOUT CONNECTIONS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

Connections Health Solutions, LLC is the pioneer of 24/7 immediate access to comprehensive behavioral health care. Connections operates the two largest behavioral health facilities in the nation and provides a range of crisis and outpatient services to help people with mental health and substance use diagnoses achieve stability in the least restrictive setting. Connections' model has demonstrated quality and cost savings outcomes, including significant reduction of hospital admissions in Medicaid and behavioral health populations. For more information and crisis resources, please visit: www.connectionshs.com and reach out to partnerships@connectionshs.com.

ABOUT ARIZONA COMPLETE HEALTH

Arizona Complete Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, provides and administers health benefits through individual, Medicaid, Medicare and dual eligible programs. Its two Medicaid health plans are Arizona Complete Health-Complete Care Plan and Care1st Health Plan. Arizona Complete Health also offers Medicare Advantage coverage through its Wellcare by Allwell program and Marketplace coverage through Ambetter. For more information on Arizona Complete Health, please visit the company's website at www.azcompletehealth.com.

