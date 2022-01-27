ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full-Year 2021 Results

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $31.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $0.80 for the third quarter of 2021 and $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2020. The $0.8 million decrease in net income available to common stockholders and $0.01 decrease in diluted earnings per share versus the third quarter of 2021 were primarily due to $1.7 million in preferred dividends, a $1.4 million increase in income tax expense and a $0.2 million decrease in noninterest income, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in net interest income, a $0.3 million decrease in provision for credit losses and a $0.1 million decrease in noninterest expenses. The $5.7 million increase in net income available to common stockholders and $0.15 increase in diluted earnings per share versus the fourth quarter of 2020 were due to a $9.1 million increase in net interest income, a $0.3 million increase in noninterest income, and a $4.2 million decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in noninterest expenses, a $4.5 million increase in income tax expense, and $1.7 million in preferred dividends. Full-year 2021 net income available to common stockholders was $128.6 million, compared to $71.3 million for 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2021 was $3.22, compared with $1.79 for 2020.



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) increased to $46.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a 4.7% sequential increase from the third quarter of 2021 and a 20.2% increase from the prior year quarter.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “ConnectOne’s strong fourth quarter capped off an exceptional year for our Company. We delivered record financial performance, realized significant organic growth, and continued to leverage our investments in technology to increase our operational efficiency even further. Loans, net of the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), increased by 5.3% sequentially and by 15.4% for the year, while noninterest bearing deposits grew by 7.7% sequentially and by 20.8% for the year. Our performance is a testament to our team’s continued resilience, the diligent execution of our “client first” philosophy and ConnectOne’s stellar reputation among commercial businesses and the real estate industry.”

“We continue to operate efficiently and effectively and our fourth quarter operating performance was highlighted by solid year-over-year net revenue growth, strong earnings and best-in-class efficiency. We also continued to deliver outstanding performance metrics, further solidifying our status as a top performer in the banking industry. This quarter’s PPNR as a percentage of assets was 2.28%, return on assets was 1.63%, the efficiency ratio was 37.0% and return on tangible common equity was 16.0% while tangible book value per share increased 3.6% sequentially, to $20.12.”

Mr. Sorrentino added, “Looking ahead, we’re excited about what the future holds for ConnectOne and continue to see tangible opportunities in 2022 to further maximize long-term shareholder value. We’re projecting strong growth and increased operating leverage, while our margins and efficiency are expected to remain among the best in the industry. We also remain optimistic regarding continued momentum for loan growth in 2022 and believe we’re well positioned to continue to pursue attractive opportunities to expand our valuable franchise.”

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock and a quarterly cash dividend on its preferred stock. A common stock dividend of $0.13 per share will be paid on March 1, 2022 to common stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

A dividend of $0.328125 per share for every depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will be paid on March 1, 2022 to preferred stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $70.9 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 3.1%, from the third quarter of 2021 resulting primarily from a 4.1% increase in average loans, and a 2 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.75% from 3.73%. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, the adjusted net interest margin was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.63% for the third quarter of 2021. The net interest margin widened primarily as a result of lower average cash balances. Included in interest income in the fourth and third quarters of 2021 was the accretion of PPP fee income of $1.5 million and $3.4 million, respectively. Remaining deferred and unrecognized PPP fees were $4.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $9.1 million, or 14.6%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 resulted primarily from an 8.2% increase in average loans and a 25 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.75% from 3.50%. The widening of the net interest margin resulted from a 43 basis-point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by a 10 basis-point reduction in the yield on average interest-earning assets.

Noninterest income was $3.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income of $0.2 million from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to a decrease in deposit, loan and other income of $0.2 million, reflecting PPP referral fees at BoeFly during the third quarter. The increase of $0.3 million in noninterest income when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 was attributable to increases in deposit, loan and other income of $0.2 million and increases in sale of loans held-for-sale of $0.3 million, partially offset by decreases in BOLI income of $0.1 million and net loss on equity securities of $0.1 million.

Noninterest expenses totaled $28.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, $28.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expenses of $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $0.3 million and professional and consulting of $0.2 million, partially offset by increases in occupancy and equipment of $0.1 million, FDIC insurance of $0.1 million and marketing and advertising of $0.1 million. The increase in noninterest expenses of $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.9 million, other expenses of $1.1 million, and marketing and advertising of $0.2 million, partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment of $0.9 million, professional and consulting of $0.2 million and FDIC insurance $0.3 million. The Company’s expense base growth reflects its commitment to organic expansion through investments in people and technology, while remaining focused on maintaining best-in-class operating efficiency. The Company expects operating expenses to accelerate in 2022 at an increased pace, largely resulting from wage inflation, increased staffing levels and its ongoing investment in technology.

Income tax expense was $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, $10.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $7.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2021, third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020 were 27.1%, 25.3% and 23.3%, respectively. The higher effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020 was the result of a higher percentage of income being derived from taxable sources. The effective tax rate for the full-year 2021 was 25.5%. The Company expects its effective tax rate to increase in 2022, as a result of the Company’s revenue growth in existing and new markets.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The provision for credit losses during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2021 was the result of strong organic loan growth, while continuing to reflect improvement in the macroeconomic outlook. The elevated provision for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2020 was due to the economic uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including consideration of related payment deferrals requested or granted at that time. As of December 31, 2021, the Bank had only one commercial real estate loan remaining on deferral under The Cares Act with a balance of $0.5 million.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $61.7 million as of December 31, 2021, $66.0 million as of September 30, 2021 and $61.7 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in nonaccrual loans versus the sequential quarter was due to payoffs and loans returning to accrual status. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.76% as of December 31, 2021, 0.83% as of September 30, 2021 and 0.82% as of December 31, 2020. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.90%, 1.00% and 0.99%, as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021, 0.10% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The prior sequential quarter included a $1.4 million charge-off of a commercial real estate loan that previously had a specific credit reserve. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.15%, 1.19%, and 1.27% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses represented 1.17%, 1.22%, and 1.36% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 127.7% as of December 31, 2021, 118.2% as of September 30, 2021 and 128.4% as of December 31, 2020.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $8.1 billion, an increase of $582 million from December 31, 2020. Loans receivable were $6.8 billion, an increase of $592 million from December 31, 2020. The increase in loans receivable was attributable to higher, non-PPP, loan originations, offset by decreases in PPP loans resulting from forgiveness activity. As of December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $93 million, down from $398 million as of December 31, 2020, reflecting accelerated forgiveness of the outstanding PPP loans.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of $208.9 million from December 31, 2020. In August 2021, the Company raised $110.9 million, net of issuance expenses, from the issuance of $115 million in 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. This issuance and the increase in retained earnings of $108.2 million were the primary reasons for the overall increase in stockholders’ equity, in addition to an increase in additional paid-in capital of $3.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4.2 million and an increase in treasury stock of $9.4 million. As of December 31, 2021, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 10.06% and $20.12, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.50% and $17.49, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $217.4 million as of December 31, 2021 and $219.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 41 thousand shares of common stock leaving approximately 2.3 million shares remaining authorized for repurchase under the current Board approved repurchase programs. The Company may repurchase shares from time-to-time in the open market, in privately negotiated stock purchases or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable federal securities laws. The share repurchase plans do not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and they may be modified or suspended at any time at the Company's discretion.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 54,352 $ 63,637 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 211,184 240,119 Cash and cash equivalents 265,536 303,756 Investment securities 534,507 487,955 Equity securities 13,794 13,387 Loans held-for-sale 250 4,710 Loans receivable 6,828,622 6,236,307 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans 78,773 79,226 Net loans receivable 6,749,849 6,157,081 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 27,826 25,099 Bank premises and equipment, net 29,032 30,108 Accrued interest receivable 34,152 35,317 Bank owned life insurance 195,731 165,960 Right of use operating lease assets 11,017 16,159 Goodwill 208,372 208,372 Core deposit intangibles 8,997 10,977 Other assets 50,417 88,458 Total assets $ 8,129,480 $ 7,547,339 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,617,049 $ 1,339,108 Interest-bearing 4,715,904 4,620,116 Total deposits 6,332,953 5,959,224 Borrowings 468,193 425,954 Subordinated debentures, net 152,951 202,648 Operating lease liabilities 12,417 18,026 Other liabilities 38,754 26,177 Total liabilities 7,005,268 6,632,029 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock 110,927 - Common stock 586,946 586,946 Additional paid-in capital 27,246 23,887 Retained earnings 440,169 331,951 Treasury stock (39,672 ) (30,271 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,404 ) 2,797 Total stockholders' equity 1,124,212 915,310 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,129,480 $ 7,547,339







CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/21 12/31/20 12/31/21 12/31/20 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 76,891 $ 73,123 $ 293,546 $ 296,611 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,265 1,373 4,413 6,456 Tax-exempt 518 649 2,403 2,797 Dividends 207 374 971 1,642 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 159 69 405 694 Total interest income 79,040 75,588 301,738 308,200 Interest expense Deposits 5,281 9,630 24,768 52,386 Borrowings 3,298 4,587 14,092 17,823 Total interest expense 8,579 14,217 38,860 70,209 Net interest income 70,461 61,371 262,878 237,991 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 815 5,000 (5,500 ) 41,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 69,646 56,371 268,378 196,991 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,525 1,300 6,617 7,077 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,244 1,314 4,771 5,007 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,139 841 3,807 2,085 Gain on sale of branches - - 674 - Net (losses) gains on equity securities (131 ) (13 ) (373 ) 202 Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities - - 195 29 Total noninterest income 3,777 3,442 15,691 14,400 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 16,483 14,581 64,072 58,758 Occupancy and equipment 2,762 3,689 11,638 13,882 FDIC insurance 625 948 2,665 4,002 Professional and consulting 1,996 2,210 8,286 7,383 Marketing and advertising 454 256 1,318 1,200 Data processing 1,585 1,479 6,265 6,008 Merger expenses - - - 14,640 Amortization of core deposit intangible 483 628 1,981 2,559 Increase in value of acquisition price - - - 2,333 Other expenses 3,696 2,611 12,786 10,236 Total noninterest expenses 28,084 26,402 109,011 121,001 Income before income tax expense 45,339 33,411 175,058 90,390 Income tax expense 12,301 7,770 44,705 19,101 Net income 33,038 25,641 130,353 71,289 Preferred dividends 1,717 - 1,717 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,321 $ 25,641 $ 128,636 $ 71,289 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.64 $ 3.24 $ 1.80 Diluted 0.79 0.64 3.22 1.79







ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES As of Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) Total assets $ 8,129,480 $ 7,949,514 $ 7,710,082 $ 7,449,639 $ 7,547,339 Loans receivable: Commercial $ 1,163,442 $ 1,116,535 $ 1,046,965 $ 1,071,418 $ 1,092,404 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans 93,057 177,829 326,788 522,340 397,492 Commercial real estate 2,446,807 2,354,209 2,252,484 2,127,806 2,103,468 Multifamily 2,337,712 2,113,541 1,914,978 1,698,331 1,712,153 Commercial construction 540,178 552,896 587,121 565,872 617,747 Residential 255,269 270,793 286,907 306,376 322,564 Consumer 1,886 2,093 6,355 3,364 1,853 Gross loans 6,838,351 6,587,896 6,421,598 6,295,508 6,247,681 Unearned net origination fees (9,729 ) (11,457 ) (13,694 ) (18,317 ) (11,374 ) Loans receivable 6,828,622 6,576,439 6,407,904 6,277,191 6,236,307 Loans held-for-sale 250 5,596 6,159 6,900 4,710 Total loans $ 6,828,872 $ 6,582,035 $ 6,414,063 $ 6,284,091 $ 6,241,017 Investment and equity securities $ 548,301 $ 476,584 $ 472,156 $ 455,223 $ 501,342 Goodwill and other intangible assets 217,369 217,852 218,335 218,842 219,349 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,617,049 $ 1,500,754 $ 1,485,952 $ 1,384,961 $ 1,339,108 Time deposits 1,150,109 1,221,911 1,301,807 1,356,599 1,464,133 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,565,795 3,675,673 3,404,754 3,209,774 3,155,983 Total deposits $ 6,332,953 $ 6,398,338 $ 6,192,513 $ 5,951,335 $ 5,959,224 Borrowings $ 468,193 $ 253,225 $ 353,462 $ 359,710 $ 425,954 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 152,951 152,875 152,800 152,724 202,648 Total stockholders' equity 1,124,212 1,098,433 964,960 935,637 915,310 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets $ 8,027,169 $ 7,837,997 $ 7,566,676 $ 7,500,034 $ 7,547,651 Loans receivable: Commercial (including PPP loans) $ 1,278,048 $ 1,296,066 $ 1,485,918 $ 1,531,790 $ 1,557,303 Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 4,625,371 4,312,092 3,925,497 3,805,856 3,704,197 Commercial construction 547,038 572,920 553,396 595,466 615,439 Residential 268,112 279,063 293,633 316,233 332,403 Consumer 4,938 2,649 3,148 2,540 3,309 Gross loans 6,723,507 6,462,790 6,261,592 6,251,885 6,212,651 Unearned net origination fees (10,873 ) (13,064 ) (13,076 ) (13,163 ) (12,023 ) Loans receivable 6,712,634 6,449,726 6,248,516 6,238,723 6,200,628 Loans held-for-sale 5,051 6,226 3,696 4,237 9,003 Total loans $ 6,717,685 $ 6,455,952 $ 6,252,212 $ 6,242,960 $ 6,209,631 Investment and equity securities $ 481,276 $ 465,103 $ 450,543 $ 481,802 $ 469,820 Goodwill and other intangible assets 217,685 218,170 218,662 219,171 219,761 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,537,316 $ 1,495,456 $ 1,432,707 $ 1,348,585 $ 1,294,447 Time deposits 1,204,374 1,252,818 1,324,510 1,422,295 1,577,338 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,672,311 3,582,261 3,320,400 3,225,751 3,094,536 Total deposits $ 6,414,001 $ 6,330,535 $ 6,077,617 $ 5,996,631 $ 5,966,321 Borrowings $ 292,847 $ 276,183 $ 331,633 $ 375,511 $ 410,098 Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 152,902 152,825 152,750 154,341 202,595 Total stockholders' equity 1,113,524 1,032,191 952,019 928,041 906,153 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Net interest income $ 70,461 $ 68,245 $ 63,009 $ 61,163 $ 61,371 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 815 1,100 (1,649 ) (5,766 ) 5,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 69,646 67,145 64,658 66,929 56,371 Noninterest income Deposit, loan and other income 1,525 1,702 2,222 1,168 1,300 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,244 1,278 1,185 1,064 1,314 Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 1,139 1,114 847 707 841 Gain on sale of branches - - - 674 - Net (losses) gains on equity securities (131 ) (78 ) 23 (187 ) (13 ) Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities - - 195 - - Total noninterest income 3,777 4,016 4,472 3,426 3,442 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 16,483 16,740 15,284 15,565 14,581 Occupancy and equipment 2,762 2,656 2,916 3,304 3,689 FDIC insurance 625 525 580 935 948 Professional and consulting 1,996 2,217 2,117 1,956 2,210 Marketing and advertising 454 345 278 241 256 Data processing 1,585 1,541 1,603 1,536 1,479 Amortization of core deposit intangible 483 483 508 507 628 Other expenses 3,696 3,676 2,973 2,441 2,611 Total noninterest expenses 28,084 28,183 26,259 26,485 26,402 Income before income tax expense 45,339 42,978 42,871 43,870 33,411 Income tax expense 12,301 10,881 10,652 10,871 7,770 Net income 33,038 32,097 32,219 32,999 25,641 Preferred dividends 1,717 - - - - Net income available to common stockholders $ 31,321 $ 32,097 $ 32,219 $ 32,999 $ 25,641 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 39,792,937 39,869,468 39,872,829 39,788,881 39,726,791 Diluted EPS $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.81 $ 0.82 $ 0.64 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax and Pre-provision Net Revenue Net income $ 33,038 $ 32,097 $ 32,219 $ 32,999 $ 25,641 Income tax expense 12,301 10,881 10,652 10,871 7,770 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 815 1,100 (1,649 ) (5,766 ) 5,000 Pre-tax and pre-provision net revenue $ 46,154 $ 44,078 $ 41,222 $ 38,104 $ 38,411 Return on Assets Measures Average assets $ 8,027,169 $ 7,837,997 $ 7,566,676 $ 7,500,034 $ 7,547,651 Return on avg. assets 1.63 % 1.62 % 1.71 % 1.78 % 1.35 % Return on avg. assets (pre-tax and pre-provision) 2.28 2.23 2.19 2.06 2.02 Three Months Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) Average stockholders' equity $ 1,113,524 $ 980,344 $ 952,019 $ 928,041 $ 906,153 Less: average preferred stock (110,927 ) - - - - Average common equity $ 1,002,597 $ 980,344 $ 952,019 $ 928,041 $ 906,153 Less: average intangible assets (217,685 ) (218,170 ) (218,662 ) (219,171 ) (219,761 ) Average tangible common equity $ 784,912 $ 762,174 $ 733,357 $ 708,870 $ 686,392 Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 12.39 % 12.99 % 13.57 % 14.42 % 11.26 % Return on avg. tangible common equity ("TCE") (non-GAAP) (1) 16.00 16.88 17.82 19.08 15.12 Efficiency Measures Total noninterest expenses $ 28,084 $ 28,183 $ 26,259 $ 26,485 $ 26,402 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (483 ) (483 ) (508 ) (507 ) (628 ) Foreclosed property expense - - - - (2 ) Operating noninterest expense $ 27,601 $ 27,700 $ 25,751 $ 25,978 $ 25,772 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 70,890 $ 68,761 $ 63,418 $ 61,581 $ 61,840 Noninterest income 3,777 4,016 4,472 3,426 3,442 Net gains on sale of branches - - - (674 ) - Net gains on sale/redemption of investment securities - - (195 ) - - Operating revenue $ 74,667 $ 72,777 $ 67,695 $ 64,333 $ 65,282 Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 37.0 % 38.1 % 38.0 % 40.4 % 39.5 % Net Interest Margin Average interest-earning assets $ 7,508,973 $ 7,321,771 $ 7,059,965 $ 7,008,500 $ 7,031,662 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 70,890 $ 68,761 $ 63,418 $ 61,581 $ 61,840 Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (1,674 ) (1,849 ) (2,012 ) (2,074 ) (2,237 ) Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 69,216 $ 66,912 $ 61,406 $ 59,507 $ 59,603 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.75 % 3.73 % 3.60 % 3.56 % 3.50 % Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.66 3.63 3.49 3.44 3.37 (1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity. (2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue. (3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks. As of Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) Stockholders equity $ 1,124,212 $ 987,506 $ 964,960 $ 935,637 $ 915,310 Less: preferred stock (110,927 ) - - - - Common equity $ 1,013,285 $ 987,506 $ 964,960 $ 935,637 $ 915,310 Less: intangible assets (217,369 ) (217,852 ) (218,335 ) (218,842 ) (219,349 ) Tangible common equity $ 795,916 $ 769,654 $ 746,625 $ 716,795 $ 695,961 Total assets $ 8,129,480 $ 7,949,514 $ 7,710,082 $ 7,449,639 $ 7,547,339 Less: intangible assets (217,369 ) (217,852 ) (218,335 ) (218,842 ) (219,349 ) Tangible assets $ 7,912,111 $ 7,731,662 $ 7,491,747 $ 7,230,797 $ 7,327,990 Common shares outstanding 39,568,090 39,602,199 39,794,815 39,773,602 39,785,398 Common equity ratio (GAAP) 12.46 % 12.42 % 12.52 % 12.56 % 12.13 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 10.06 9.95 9.97 9.91 9.50 Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp): Leverage ratio 11.65 % 11.60 % 10.19 % 9.89 % 9.51 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.64 10.73 11.09 11.36 10.79 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.19 12.35 11.17 11.44 10.87 Risk-based total capital ratio 15.26 15.54 14.58 15.08 15.08 Regulatory capital ratios (Bank): Leverage ratio 11.43 % 11.33 % 11.34 % 11.06 % 10.63 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.96 12.06 12.42 12.78 12.24 Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 11.96 12.06 12.42 12.78 12.24 Risk-based total capital ratio 13.44 13.61 14.07 14.55 10.00 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 25.61 $ 24.94 $ 24.25 $ 23.52 $ 23.01 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 20.12 19.43 18.76 18.02 17.49 Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Charge-offs $ 458 $ 1,727 $ 212 $ - $ 67 Recoveries (217 ) (113 ) (14 ) (61 ) (26 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 241 $ 1,614 $ 198 $ (61 ) $ 41 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.01 % 0.10 % 0.01 % (0.00 ) % 0.00 % Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 61,700 $ 65,959 $ 56,213 $ 60,940 $ 61,696 OREO - - - - - Nonperforming assets $ 61,700 $ 65,959 $ 56,213 $ 60,940 $ 61,696 Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 43,587 $ 41,256 $ 33,021 $ 25,505 $ 23,655 Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") 78,773 77,986 78,684 80,568 79,226 Loans receivable $ 6,828,622 $ 6,576,439 $ 6,407,904 $ 6,277,191 $ 6,236,307 Less: PPP loans 93,057 177,829 326,788 522,340 397,492 Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) $ 6,735,565 $ 6,398,610 $ 6,081,116 $ 5,754,851 $ 5,838,815 Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.90 % 1.00 % 0.88 % 0.97 % 0.99 Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.76 0.83 0.73 0.82 0.82 ACL as a % of loans receivable 1.15 1.19 1.23 1.28 1.27 ACL as a % of loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) 1.17 1.22 1.29 1.40 1.36 ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans 127.7 118.2 140.0 132.2 128.4 (4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. (5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.







CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Average Average Average Interest-earning assets: Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Balance Interest Rate (7) Investment securities (1) (2) $ 480,143 $ 1,921 1.59 % $ 459,559 $ 1,712 1.48 % $ 460,471 $ 2,194 1.90 % Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 6,717,685 77,220 4.56 6,455,952 75,434 4.64 6,209,631 73,420 4.70 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 291,243 121 0.16 387,155 151 0.15 337,172 69 0.08 Restricted investment in bank stock 19,902 207 4.13 19,105 245 5.09 24,388 374 6.10 Total interest-earning assets 7,508,973 79,469 4.20 7,321,771 77,542 4.20 7,031,662 76,057 4.30 Allowance for credit losses - loans (79,074 ) (78,327 ) (74,943 ) Noninterest-earning assets 597,270 594,553 584,145 Total assets $ 8,027,169 $ 7,837,997 $ 7,540,864 Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits 1,204,374 2,717 0.90 $ 1,252,818 $ 2,982 0.94 1,577,338 6,682 1.69 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,672,311 2,563 0.28 3,582,261 2,495 0.28 3,094,536 2,948 0.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,876,685 5,280 0.43 4,835,079 5,477 0.45 4,671,874 9,630 0.82 Borrowings 292,847 1,102 1.49 276,183 1,105 1.59 410,098 1,856 1.80 Subordinated debentures 152,902 2,167 5.62 152,825 2,168 5.63 202,595 2,699 5.30 Capital lease obligation 1,967 30 6.05 2,018 30 5.90 2,164 32 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,324,401 8,579 0.64 5,266,105 8,780 0.66 5,286,731 14,217 1.07 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,537,316 1,495,456 1,294,447 Other liabilities 51,928 44,245 53,533 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,589,244 1,539,701 1,347,980 Stockholders' equity 1,113,524 1,032,191 906,153 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,027,169 $ 7,837,997 $ 7,540,864 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) 70,890 68,762 61,840 Net interest spread (5) 3.56 % 3.54 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (6) 3.75 % 3.73 % 3.50 % Tax equivalent adjustment (429 ) (516 ) (469 ) Net interest income $ 70,461 $ 68,246 $ 61,371 (1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate. (3) Includes loan fee income and accretion of purchase accounting adjustments. (4) Loans include nonaccrual loans. (5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis. (6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets. (7) Rates are annualized.



