connectRN and Care+Wear Announce Limited Edition "Encouraging Scrubs" to Offer Support and Motivation to Nurses

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectRN , the nurse staffing community that provides clinicians with flexible scheduling opportunities and resources, today launched an initiative with healthwear company Care+Wear entitled "Encouraging Scrubs." Three limited edition scrub designs have been embroidered with an encouraging message submitted by nurses in connectRN's community. The sayings, which range from "Keep your head up" to "Take a deep breath, you got this" to "You make a difference" are intended to serve as a boost of positivity from one nurse to another when they need it most during a challenging shift.

Care+Wear and connectRN share a common belief that supporting and celebrating healthcare heroes is essential. The Encouraging Scrubs collection is about joy, self-expression, confidence, and dignity. They're about no detail being too small and no decision being too intentional when it comes to celebrating those who care for us day-in and day-out.

Support for nurses is more vital than ever on the heels of the recent nursing strike , as well as statistics from a connectRN national survey that reveals that half of nurses are considering quitting the profession. As well, over 1,700 nurses have signed connectRN's " unResignation Notice " promising to stay in the profession if stipulated changes in the nursing industry occur, making their jobs more sustainable.

Nurses will have the opportunity to enter a social media giveaway where they can win a set of scrubs by simply tagging a fellow nurse who inspires them.

"One of the aspects that makes the nursing community so resilient is their commitment to looking out for one another, especially during the unexpected challenges over the last few years," said Jen Reddy, Chief Marketing Officer at connectRN. "These special edition scrubs bear messages that come directly from other nurses in our community, and we're grateful for the partnership with Care+Wear that allows nurses to encourage each other in new and creative ways."

Each item in the Encouraging Scrubs collection was designed with both fashion and function in mind while the embroidered sayings help nurses feel the support of their community and celebrate the ways in which healthcare workers are there for one another through their daily challenges.

"Care+Wear is excited to be partnering with connectRN. The project felt like a natural fit for our two brands as we both aim to support our healthcare heroes on a daily basis," stated Chaitenya Razdan, Care+Wear's Founder & CEO. "Care+Wear's mission is to bridge fashion and function for a more human healthcare experience and the Encouraging Scrubs project brings to life that core belief."

ConnectRN and Care+Wear look forward to further supporting the nursing community together and aim to bring more comfortable luxurious scrubs to this core market.

About connectRN

connectRN is the leading nurse community, created to connect nurses with each other, provide career support and deliver flexible work opportunities. By leveraging technology the platform allows access to work opportunities and vital resources nurses need to build a thriving career. connectRN is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts and serves clinicians across the U.S. To learn more about connectRN, please visit www.connectrn.com.

About Care+Wear

Care+Wear is an innovative healthwear company born out of the desire to help loved ones feel more human while in the hospital. Founded in 2014, the first product developed by the company was a better PICC Line cover, which provided a springboard to reimagine how the world looks at and feels about healthcare. Care+Wear aims to reach millions of patients and clinicians with its adaptive and accessible shirts, sweatshirts, recovery bras, innovative patient gowns, NICU onesies, scrubs collection, and more. Their products are used in more than 80 hospital systems globally including Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Cancer Treatment Centers of America, NYU Langone Health and more. All items are developed keeping with the mission of bridging fashion and function for a more human healthcare experience. Visit www.careandwear.com .

