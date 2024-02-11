ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.78

The board of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.78 on the 1st of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 4.3%.

View our latest analysis for ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, ConocoPhillips was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 4.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.64 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $4.82. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. ConocoPhillips might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. ConocoPhillips has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 12% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like ConocoPhillips' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that ConocoPhillips is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for ConocoPhillips (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.