ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 19% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for ConocoPhillips is US$99.84 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ConocoPhillips' US$124 share price signals that it might be 24% overvalued

The US$131 analyst price target for COP is 32% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.7b US$10.4b US$9.02b US$8.42b US$8.11b US$7.95b US$7.89b US$7.90b US$7.95b US$8.05b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x10 Analyst x7 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.76% Est @ -1.99% Est @ -0.75% Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.73% Est @ 1.16% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% US$9.9k US$8.8k US$7.1k US$6.1k US$5.5k US$4.9k US$4.5k US$4.2k US$3.9k US$3.6k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$59b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$8.0b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = US$135b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$135b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= US$61b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$120b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$124, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ConocoPhillips as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.220. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ConocoPhillips

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

COP's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For ConocoPhillips, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ConocoPhillips (including 1 which is a bit concerning) . Future Earnings: How does COP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

