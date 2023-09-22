ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase ConocoPhillips' shares on or after the 27th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.34 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ConocoPhillips has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current stock price of $119.07. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. ConocoPhillips paid out 52% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 49% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see ConocoPhillips's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, ConocoPhillips could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. ConocoPhillips has delivered an average of 5.6% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Is ConocoPhillips an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We like ConocoPhillips's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that ConocoPhillips is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

