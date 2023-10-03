ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ConocoPhillips' ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ConocoPhillips is:

27% = US$13b ÷ US$48b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.27.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of ConocoPhillips' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, ConocoPhillips has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 28% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. As a result, ConocoPhillips' remarkable 28% net income growth seen over the past 5 years is likely aided by its high ROE.

We then performed a comparison between ConocoPhillips' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 28% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about ConocoPhillips''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is ConocoPhillips Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ConocoPhillips has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that ConocoPhillips is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, ConocoPhillips has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 29%. Still, forecasts suggest that ConocoPhillips' future ROE will drop to 20% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with ConocoPhillips' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

