ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.1% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study ConocoPhillips' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

See our latest analysis for ConocoPhillips

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ConocoPhillips is:

23% = US$11b ÷ US$48b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of ConocoPhillips' Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that ConocoPhillips has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 23% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 27% net income growth seen by ConocoPhillips was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared ConocoPhillips' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 33% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is COP fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is ConocoPhillips Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for ConocoPhillips is 31%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 69%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like ConocoPhillips is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, ConocoPhillips is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 29%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that ConocoPhillips' future ROE will be 21% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with ConocoPhillips' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.