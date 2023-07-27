ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that ConocoPhillips' (NYSE:COP) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on ConocoPhillips' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ConocoPhillips is:

33% = US$16b ÷ US$48b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.33.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

ConocoPhillips' Earnings Growth And 33% ROE

First thing first, we like that ConocoPhillips has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 32% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Given the circumstances, the significant 32% net income growth seen by ConocoPhillips over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared ConocoPhillips' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is ConocoPhillips fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is ConocoPhillips Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

ConocoPhillips has a three-year median payout ratio of 31% (where it is retaining 69% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that ConocoPhillips is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, ConocoPhillips has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 26% of its profits over the next three years. However, ConocoPhillips' future ROE is expected to decline to 20% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with ConocoPhillips' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

