Conquest VR Announces Black Friday through Cyber Monday Discount for the Increasingly Popular Conquest Pro Headphones, the VR Industry’s Most Versatile Premium Audio Solution

Conquest VR

Conquest Pro Headphones Will Sell for $129, a Savings of Nearly 30% During the Big Holiday Shopping Weekend

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquest VR , a designer and manufacturer of premium audio solutions for the fast-growing VR and AR market, today announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale for the Conquest Pro Headphones, the VR industry’s most versatile premium audio solution. For this year’s Black Friday through Cyber Sunday, the Conquest Pro Headphones will sell for $129.00 through the Conquest VR website: conquestvr.com .



The Conquest Pro headphones deliver hyper-immersive VR sound and capture all the nuances of spatialized audio. The Conquest Pro’s universal adapter allows it to be easily attached to nearly all VR headsets and head straps including the original Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, and the new Meta Quest Pro. Offering five different adjustment methods to ensure a great fit for every head and ear shape.

The Conquest Pro’s ultra-soft ear pads and ear-can design provide passive noise cancellation and do an amazing job at preventing sound leakage. This enables true immersion and allows users to experience a real sense of presence, free from external distractions with no sound leaking, in or out. This has the added benefit of making VR experiences with Conquest Pro headphones truly private.

The Conquest Pro Headphones have received accolades from several industry experts including Peter Balogh, audiophile and VR enthusiast; Shaun Sheppard, XR expert and interactive technology leader; Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. Quoting Eric Masher, Q2C VR Gamer , “These are the most comfortable, the most adjustable, the best sounding audio solution I have ever had for a VR headset!"

"For this year’s Thanksgiving weekend, we present substantial cost savings for VR enthusiasts who are ready to take their virtual experiences to a whole new level. Since we launched the Conquest Pro Headphones we have received a lot of interest from people around the world who are looking to try out our patent-pending product that allows for the most immersive audio experience in VR," said Raghu Bathina, Co-Founder and CEO of Conquest VR.

The Conquest Pro Headphones will go on sale for $129 starting Friday, November 25th through Monday, November 28th at the Conquest VR website, www.conquestvr.com . The Conquest Pro Headphones are available for purchase in North America and Canada at this time, with plans to expand into regions of the world in the future.

About Conquest VR

Conquest VR designs and manufactures premium audio solutions for the fast-growing VR and AR market. The Conquest VR team has more than 40 years of combined experience in the VR world. The company's vision is to create audio products that amaze and make every virtual experience genuinely immersive. Conquest VR is led by its Co-Founders Raghu Bathina (CEO) and Sridhar Prathikanti , MD (President) and is privately funded. For more information, visit www.conquestvr.com .

Media Contact

Elena Lopez & Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for Conquest VR

(323) 238-9395

conquestvr@jmacpr.com



