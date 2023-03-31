When Will Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. (ASX:CRD) Turn A Profit?

Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. (ASX:CRD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of natural gas projects in the Offshore Waters of Indonesia. The AU$278m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$18m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Conrad Asia Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

View our latest analysis for Conrad Asia Energy

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Conrad Asia Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of US$14m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Conrad Asia Energy's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Conrad Asia Energy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Conrad Asia Energy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Conrad Asia Energy, take a look at Conrad Asia Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Conrad Asia Energy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Conrad Asia Energy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Conrad Asia Energy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here