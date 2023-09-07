Conrad Asia Energy Ltd.'s (ASX:CRD) Shift From Loss To Profit

Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. (ASX:CRD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Conrad Asia Energy Ltd., an energy company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of natural gas projects in Southeast Asia. The AU$252m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$18m on 31 December 2022 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Conrad Asia Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Conrad Asia Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$13m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 57% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Conrad Asia Energy given that this is a high-level summary, though, take into account that typically an energy business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource and stage at which the company is operating. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Conrad Asia Energy currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making oil and gas company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

