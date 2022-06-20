U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0730
    +0.1130 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,227.34
    -300.96 (-1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.58
    +2.64 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Conrad Industries Announces Great Lakes Exercise of Option to Build Second 6,500- cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CNRD

MORGAN CITY, La., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced today that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") has exercised its contract option to build a second 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge with its subsidiary, Conrad Shipyard, LLC. The dredge will be constructed at the Deepwater South shipyard in Amelia, LA, with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2025.

Johnny Conrad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Great Lakes has been a valued customer of Conrad for decades. Over the years, we have developed a great working relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared focus on quality and safety."

Conrad continued, "The dredge market has always been a key focus for Conrad, and we have extended our design portfolio and increased our product development resources to help meet our customers' needs across the dredge market product categories. We look forward to working with the Great Lakes team to safely deliver yet another vessel to serve the US dredging market."

Conrad Industries, Inc., established in 1948 and headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana, designs, builds and overhauls tugboats, ferries, liftboats, barges, offshore supply vessels and other steel and aluminum products for both the commercial and government markets. The company provides both repair and new construction services at its five shipyards located in southern Louisiana and Texas.

For Information Contact:
Cecil Hernandez (985) 702-0195
CAHernandez@ConradIndustries.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conrad-industries-announces-great-lakes-exercise-of-option-to-build-second-6-500--cubic-yard-capacity-trailing-suction-hopper-dredge-301571355.html

SOURCE Conrad Industries, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Petrobras Head Resigns as Bolsonaro Rages About Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Petrobras’s chief executive officer Jose Mauro Coelho resigned following a fuel price increase that has angered President Jair Bolsonaro and prompted calls for a congressional inquiry into the state-owned oil producer.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Dow Jones Futures Jump, Bitcoin At $20,000; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Crypto rout continues to batter bitcoin

    The deepening crypto market rout stoked fears that further selling could materialise among investors that have borrowed to boost their holdings.

  • Want to Retire Early? These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Help

    Buying dividend stocks, which make so much money that they give a chunk of their profits on a regular basis to shareholders, can eventually build a waterfall of cash that can set you financially free. AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of only a few wireless carriers in the United States. The company generates more than $160 billion in annual revenue and uses some of that to pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.278 per share that currently yields a whopping 5.7%.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • 10 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 low-price blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Low-Priced Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. We are halfway into 2022, and what at first was a stock market recovering from pandemic-related aftershocks, is now […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bryan Hinmon’s Motley Fool Asset Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Bryan Hinmon’s Motley Fool Asset Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of the hedge fund’s past performance and its recent developments, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bryan Hinmon’s Motley Fool Asset Management. Motley Fool Asset […]

  • Stocks Won’t Sink Forever. Here Are Cheap Plays on the Market’s Recovery.

    The asset management industry has inviting prospects and battered shares. Why BlackRock, T. Rowe Price, and others are worth a look.

  • Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

    Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be...

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Summer

    Warren Buffet is widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest investors of all time. Buffett's research capabilities are legendary -- luckily, you don't need to spend thousands of hours researching these companies like Buffett has in order to invest like him. Here are three of Buffett's favorite stocks that you can load up on this summer.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.