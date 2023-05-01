The Conrad Prebys Foundation announces $10 million two-year SHARE Initiative to improve health care for underserved communities

This is the First Open Initiative Introduced Under Foundation's New Community-Based Grantmaking Approach

SAN DIEGO, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health outcomes are vastly unequal across San Diego, and historically marginalized and excluded communities continue to bear the burden of this inequity. Specifically, health outcomes in San Diego are strongly correlated to income, racial identity, and geographic location.

A medical professional provides blood pressure measurement.

Those with low socio-economic status are more than twice as likely to suffer from a disease or illness (ranging from acute to chronic) than someone with a high socio-economic status. 1

Black and American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) populations have the highest rates of disability. 2

More than any other race, Hispanic residents in San Diego County do not have a usual place to go when sick or in need of health advice. 3

San Diego County hides starkly inequitable access to care based on location. Residents of El Cajon have a patient-physician ratio of 3,830:1, a number that is 10x larger than the ratio for a resident of La Jolla (375:1).4

To help address this challenge, the Conrad Prebys Foundation is launching the $10 million Strengthening Health Access, Resources, and Excellence (SHARE) Initiative, which will provide two-year, unrestricted grants of up to $250,000 per year to health clinics that effectively serve communities needing improved health services – especially Indigenous, immigrant, and border residents. This is the first initiative the foundation has introduced under its new community-based approach.

The SHARE Initiative's goal is to ensure that excellent, culturally competent healthcare is accessible to and in underserved communities. Grant recipients will be able to use the funding in whatever way they think will be most effective for their organizations and for the communities they serve.

"San Diego is rightly known for its outstanding medical facilities, but the health of too many of our neighbors is still being harmed by lack of access to the quality healthcare they deserve, including care that is responsive to the needs of their cultures and communities," said Grant Oliphant, Chief Executive Officer of The Conrad Prebys Foundation. "With the SHARE Initiative, our goal is to extend the reach of excellent community clinics and the care they provide into the communities that need them most."

Story continues

"The SHARE initiative will help medical providers who are deeply connected to their community to determine the best use of funds to expand access to quality care," said Kaberi Banerjee Murthy, Chief Impact Officer of The Conrad Prebys Foundation. "We trust the wisdom of community clinics to make the best decisions to meet the needs of the people they serve. The intention here is to help these local providers retain or increase staff, stay open for longer hours, invest in internal infrastructure, and establish mobile services or partnerships to increase access and quality of services."

Who should apply

The initiative will provide unrestricted grants to the following types of organizations, who are encouraged to apply:

Community Health Centers or other Federally Qualified Health Centers

Organizations that function similarly to Federally Qualified Health Centers

Rural Health Clinics

Migrant Health Clinics

Free Clinics providing primary care and/or other ancillary services related to healthcare in San Diego County

How to apply

The foundation has created an application process that is designed to be easy to understand and quick to complete. The application has 12 questions, three in the eligibility quiz and 9 in the letter of interest. It should take applicants less than 20 minutes to complete. Prospective applicants can complete the application here .

For more information on the SHARE initiative, visit: www.prebysfdn.org/shareinitiative

About The Conrad Prebys Foundation

The Conrad Prebys Foundation is the largest private foundation in San Diego County and works to create an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic future for all San Diegans. The Foundation advances excellence and shared opportunity through investments in groundbreaking institutions, ideas, and people to make sure more San Diegans are financially secure, healthy, empowered, uplifted, and connected, and the institutions and systems that serve the region can offer equitable access to opportunity. TCPF invests in four program areas: visual and performing arts, medical research, healthcare, and youth success, and pays attention to the impact of its work on climate, the region's character as a border region, and a robust democracy. For more information, visit www.prebysfdn.org/shareinitiative .

References:

1 Community Health Statistics Unit (CHSU). (2021). Racial Equity Dashboards - San Diego County. Tableau Software. https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/chsu/viz/RacialEquityDashboardsSanDiegoCounty/HomePage

2 Community Health Statistics Unit (CHSU). (2021). Racial Equity Dashboards - San Diego County. Tableau Software.

3 County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. (2021). Racial Equity Framework and Outcomes Brief, Data Guide (FINAL). https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/dam/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/CHS/Racial%20Equity%20Framework%20and%20Outcomes%20Brief%2C%20Data%20Guide%20FINAL.pdf

4 California Health Care Foundation. (2021). Regional market almanac 2020: San Diego [PDF]. Retrieved from https://www.chcf.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/RegionalMarketAlmanac2020SanDiego.pdf

TCPF Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-conrad-prebys-foundation-announces-10-million-two-year-share-initiative-to-improve-health-care-for-underserved-communities-301811806.html

SOURCE The Conrad Prebys Foundation