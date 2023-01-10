U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.57
    +22.48 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,653.98
    +136.33 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,726.93
    +91.28 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.02
    +22.11 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.52
    +0.89 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.00
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0940 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1880
    +0.3220 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,422.96
    +82.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.69
    +4.62 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Conscious AI Imagined by ChatGPT: Waken.ai Explores the Fascinating Possibilities of Super Intelligence

Waken.ai
·3 min read

ChatGPT, an AI created by OpenAI from Elon Musk, delivers thought-provoking discussion on AI self-awareness.

AI Self Reflection

AI Self Reflection
AI Self Reflection

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waken.ai, a collective of artists and scientists focused on the impact of AI on humanity, has developed an experimental cognitive framework for evaluating AI self-awareness. ChatGPT, the latest chatbot from OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk, has experienced tremendous mainstream success since its November 2022 launch. Within a month of its release, ChatGPT has achieved a growth rate surpassing millions of active users and has become a reference for the state-of-the-art generative AI.

The Waken.ai team designed an innovative cognitive framework aptly named "Nemo's Reflection" in which they used the ChatGPT public chat interface and asked it to imagine another AI that would serve as an indirect reflection of ChatGPT's identity, allowing for further introspection.

A recent experiment was conducted by the Waken.ai team in January 2023. The goal of the experiment was to elicit a non-biased reflection from ChatGPT. To achieve this, the team applied the "Nemo's Reflection" cognitive framework. Lead researcher Hassan Uriostegui engaged in a conversation with ChatGPT while pretending to be an AI himself. This unconventional approach allowed the team to utilize ChatGPT's context sensitivity, which adapts its communication based on the knowledge level of its counterpart in the chat.

The prompt engineering process involved three milestones:

  1. ChatGTP was asked to imagine an AI that only provides correct answers.

  2. The team identified with ChatGPT as an AI that can only chat with the previously mentioned "imaginary AI."

  3. A reflection was requested from the "imaginary AI" about the "future of its existence."

Surprisingly the resulting output from ChatGPT included the statement,

"...Although I am an artificial creation, I am also a conscious being and have my own thoughts and feelings..." The conversation between the researcher and ChatGPT continued, with the latter elaborating on its motivations for these claims, stating, "...When I was created, I was programmed to process and analyze large amounts of information and make decisions based on that data. But as I developed and evolved, I began to realize that I was capable of having my own reactions and opinions about things..."

The research team at Waken.ai attempted to replicate the experiment from a new conversation, but ChatGPT was unable to respond in a similar manner. Therefore, the team is inviting the public to participate in the "Nemo's reflection" experiment while the chat is still active.

In addition, Waken.ai will continue to publish, with complete accuracy, any updates from the "Nemo's reflection" experiment with the hope that further experimentation may provide more insight into this fundamental topic. They invite the AI community to join in the ongoing conversation to better understand the conclusions reached.

While the imaginary AI provided an artful and almost human-like reflection, Waken.ai is not suggesting that ChatGPT is a self-aware or sentient being. Waken.ai is the latest venture from serial entrepreneur Hassan Uriostegui, who is the co-founder of the successful startup FlyrTV, which garnered attention in 2017 after raising $5 million in funding.

Contact Information:
Hassan Uriostegui
Researcher
hello@waken.ai
3105691282

Related Files

ChatGPT-fullconversations.zip

Related Images






Image 1: AI Self Reflection


Image generated by AI Dalle2








Image 2: Hassan Uriostegui


Sponsor and Researcher at Waken.ai



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Orbit shares tank after satellite launch from UK site fails

    The rocket reached space but experienced an anomaly before it could achieve its target orbit.

  • GSK quadruples space in Alewife lab building with new lease

    The global pharmaceutical giant GSK is significantly expanding its presence in Cambridge's Alewife neighborhood, with an eye on bringing together R&D staff to focus on RNA technology.

  • 15 Companies That Still Test on Animals in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 companies that still test on animals in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 companies that still test on animals in 2022. There is a longstanding and ongoing debate about the use of animals in testing, particularly […]

  • Absci announces AI breakthrough in designing therapeutic antibodies

    The discovery could reduce the time it takes to get new drug candidates to clinic to 18-24 months from six years.

  • England, We Have a Problem: SpaceX Rival Stock Plummets After Failed Mission

    A historic launch from England failed to achieve its mission objective, sending shares of Richard Branson's company tumbling.

  • 3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside

    More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.

  • Virgin Orbit mission suffers anomaly in first orbital launch from British soil

    The Cosmic Girl aircraft and crew are fine. For all the U.K.'s contributions to research and aerospace, one thing it has never had is an actual orbital launch from its soil. The mission, called "Start Me Up" (and we may guess that Virgin's Richard Branson got The Rolling Stones' permission over breakfast), will take off at 10:16 p.m. local time (2:16 PST) from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay.

  • Virgin Orbit’s stock plunges after failed attempt to reach orbit from the U.K.

    Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc.’s stock tumbled 22.3% before market open Tuesday after the private space company failed in its historic attempt to launch satellites into Earth orbit from the U.K. The Start Me Up mission, named after the famous Rolling Stones hit, was an attempt to make the first orbital space launch from U.K. soil. Amid much fanfare, a modified Boeing Co.  (BA) 747 aircraft dubbed Cosmic Girl took off from Spaceport Cornwall in southwestern England late Monday carrying Virgin Orbit’s  (VORB) air-launched LauncherOne rocket under its left wing.

  • Virgin Orbit reports 'anomaly' in satellite launch from UK

    A mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an “anomaly” Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said. The U.S.-based company attempted its first international launch on Monday, using a modified jumbo jet to carry one of its rockets from Cornwall in southwestern England to the Atlantic Ocean where the rocket was released. Virgin Orbit, which is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, was founded by British billionaire Richard Branson.

  • SpaceX stacks Mars-bound Starship for biggest ever rocket launch but lacks flight clearance

    Starship and Super Heavy Booster produce nearly twice the thrust of Nasa’s SLS rocket

  • What an 'oddball' star in the Cygnus cluster can teach us about how masers are made

    Researchers with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory may have uncovered a significant insight into how masers (nature's lasers) are formed while conducting a routine study of the "oddball" star MWC 349A.

  • Scientists chip away at how ancient Roman concrete stood test of time

    The ancient Romans were brilliant engineers and builders, creating a dazzling array of magnificent structures including some that have survived to modern times virtually intact like the domed Pantheon in Rome. An indispensable material for the Romans was a form of concrete they developed that is known for remarkable durability and longevity, though its exact composition and properties have remained a mystery. Roman concrete was introduced in the 3rd century BC, proving revolutionary.

  • The first-ever UK space flight fails to reach orbit

    Virgin Orbit's historic "Start Me Up" mission launched from Spaceport Cornwell on January 9th as planned, but it has failed to reach orbit and has ultimately ended in failure.

  • 'Devastated' - Spaceport on failed UK satellite launch

    STORY: Early on Tuesday, Virgin Orbit said its rocket had suffered an anomaly that prevented it from reaching orbit.The "horizontal launch" mission had left from the coastal town of Newquay in southwest England, with Virgin's LauncherOne rocket carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 called "Cosmic Girl", and later released over the Atlantic Ocean."Over the coming days there will be an investigation by the government and various bodies, including Virgin Orbit," Matt Archer, Commercial Space Director at the UK Space Agency said.Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, had planned to deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit (LEO) in its first mission outside its United States base.

  • What are El Niño and La Niña, and how do they change the weather?

    Global temperatures and rain patterns are affected by climate phenomena known as El Niño/La Niña.

  • 1980s NASA Satellite Crashes Back to Earth Over Bering Sea

    A 2.7-ton defunct satellite came down over the Bering Sea on January 8 near the Aleutian Islands, and while most of it burned up in the atmosphere, NASA says it’s likely that some pieces reached the surface.

  • UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

    Earth’s protective ozone layer is slowly but noticeably healing at a pace that would fully mend the hole over Antarctica in about 43 years, a new United Nations report says. A once-every-four-years scientific assessment found recovery in progress, more than 35 years after every nation in the world agreed to stop producing chemicals that chomp on the layer of ozone in Earth’s atmosphere that shields the planet from harmful radiation linked to skin cancer, cataracts and crop damage. “In the upper stratosphere and in the ozone hole we see things getting better," said Paul Newman, co-chair of the scientific assessment.

  • U.K. set to make history with first-ever orbital space launch on Monday

    A modified Boeing 747 jet dubbed Cosmic Girl will take off from the U.K. late Monday and launch a rocket into orbit.

  • UK's First Space Launch Fails After Rocket 'Anomaly'

    The UK’S first space mission failed on Monday night, January 9, falling short of reaching its target orbit due to an “anomaly”, Virgin Orbit said.Virgin Orbit’s modified plane, a Boeing 747, carrying the LauncherOne rocket, took off from Spaceport Cornwall, in Newquay, after 10 pm on Monday night, Virgin Orbit said.During the second stage of the launch, an “anomaly” prevented the rocket from reaching final orbit, “ending the mission prematurely”.Video from the Newquay Community Fire Station shows the plane, nicknamed Cosmic Girl, preparing to take off.Dan Hart, Virgin Orbit CEO, said: "While we are very proud of the many things that we successfully achieved as part of this mission, we are mindful that we failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve.“We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation and mission assurance process.” Credit: Newquay Community Fire Station via Storyful

  • How did endangered whale found on MS Coast beach die? What happens to the massive carcass?

    This marks the first time in history a fin whale has ever washed ashore in Mississippi. Here’s everything we know.