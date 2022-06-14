U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

Conscious Capital Growth and Main Squeeze Juice Company Partner to Fuel Rapid Expansion of Hot Concept

·3 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscious Capital Growth, announced today both their partnership with Louisiana-based Main Squeeze Juice Company, the franchise concept that is taking the health and wellness juice category by storm, and the partnership's plans for rapid expansion in the U.S. and eventually worldwide.

Conscious Capital Growth
Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth invests in Main Squeeze Juice Company

Conscious Capital Growth, led by franchise veterans, Heather Elrod, former CEO of Amazing Lash Studio, Christo Demetriades, a tenured c-suite global franchise executive, along with their advisory team, can spot a concept with exceptional potential when they see one. That's what led them to partner with Main Squeeze Juice Company, a brand that has emerged as the hottest in the health and wellness space.

"What attracted us to Main Squeeze is that the concept is clearly a game-changer and the team is driven to help people get healthy and stay that way. The success they are experiencing proves they have a winning formula. Now it's time for accelerated expansion, and that's where we come in," said Heather Elrod, managing partner.

Featuring 100% plant-powered, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, bowls, toasts and more, Main Squeeze has 26 locations open and more than 50 in development. Early on, the family-run company attracted the attention of New Orleans Saints' former wide receiver, Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XLIV Champion Marques Colston, and current Miami Dolphins punter, Super Bowl XLIV Champion and Pro Bowler Thomas Morstead. Both are supportive of the brand and this new partnership which aims at ramping up store growth and leveraging that expansion to further enhance their high-value unit economics.

Main Squeeze Juice Company CEO, Thomas Nieto said, "Working with Conscious Capital Growth will throw fuel on the already blazing fire that is Main Squeeze. Together we plan to dominate the juice category so that more people can experience our products and live healthier lives. Our mission is to make healthy easier and we've cracked the code on how to do that, creating raging fans everywhere we go."

The partnership is the culmination of several months of due diligence and talks to first understand why customers love Main Squeeze, and second, to discover the specific operational and financial requirements for rapid expansion. "Organizations like Main Squeeze Juice Company don't need us to come in and take over. They want wisdom, experience and a team that can shorten the growth timeline so the core team can focus on taking care of franchisees and customers," said Christo Demetriades, managing partner.

Conscious Capital Growth will work with the current Main Squeeze Juice Company team to fast track franchise sales, real estate development, business intelligence, training, marketing and innovation with the goal of serving more people in more markets and propelling the brand to industry leader.

About Conscious Capital Growth

Conscious Capital Growth, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, exists to make growing a business easier for owners, particularly franchisors. The company's unique platform includes experienced leaders, industry advisors, instant infrastructure and access to capital. The company's experienced team brings to the companies it serves a decades' long track record of success in Wellness, Beauty, Pet, Services, Food & Beverage, Education and Consumer Package Goods & Retail. For more information visit www.ccGRO.com.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Main Squeeze Juice Company is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has been franchising its fast casual juice and smoothie bar concept since 2017. The original Main Squeeze, built in Lake Charles, Louisiana, achieved early success which prompted them to take their passion for healthy eating and healthy meal-replacement to the next level. They began franchising that same year. The company now has 26 locations open and more than 50 locations in various stages of development throughout the country. They plan to grow and share their mission of making healthy easier with more people in the U.S. and worldwide. www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com

Main Squeeze Juice Company
Main Squeeze Juice Company
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conscious-capital-growth-and-main-squeeze-juice-company-partner-to-fuel-rapid-expansion-of-hot-concept-301567756.html

SOURCE Conscious Capital Growth

