U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,707.99
    +14.76 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,573.21
    -17.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,990.34
    +122.41 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,698.24
    +18.65 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    +1.29 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.10 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9667
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7650
    +0.0680 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0815
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2190
    +0.8990 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,207.91
    +302.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.57
    +8.47 (+1.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.43
    +19.83 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

The Consello Group Continues Expansion of Merchant Banking Business

·2 min read

Company Announces Appointment of Eric Levengood as a Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Consello Group (PRNewsfoto/Consello)
The Consello Group (PRNewsfoto/Consello)

Consello, the advisory and investing platform, continues to build out its senior team, today announcing the appointment of Eric Levengood as a Senior Managing Director in Consello's Merchant Banking Business. Mr. Levengood has more than three decades of investment banking and corporate finance experience across a wide range of industries.

"As we continue to expand our Merchant Banking offering, putting the right leadership team in place will be key to the success of the business," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group. "I am confident that Eric's diverse industry background and varied strategic capabilities will further strengthen our already robust investment banking team as we continue to find new ways to deliver even more value to our clients."

Over the course of his career, Mr. Levengood has advised companies across a wide range of industries including Industrial Technology, Autos/Mobility, Business Services, Imaging, and Additive Manufacturing, with the majority of his time spent within the large Diversified Industrials sector. He has leveraged his background in both investment banking and corporate finance to assist clients with transformational M&A, acquisitions, strategic financing, IPOs, carveouts, spin-offs, split-offs and other value-enhancing and value-distributing strategies.

Prior to Consello, Mr. Levengood held various roles at Citigroup, where he worked for over 20 years.

Mr. Levengood joins Consello following the appointment of Mark Simonian as a Global Partner in the Merchant Banking business and a month after the company announced a significant minority investment in Tidal Partners, a new investment banking and financial advisory firm.

About Consello
The Consello Group is a specialized financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello, we advise clients for leadership, we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries through one integrated platform. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital currency advisory business to help companies evolve. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory, Business Development, Investing and Digital Currency Advisory. For more information visit www.consello.com.

Media Contact: Alexandra Penaro, alexandra.penaro@consello.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-consello-group-continues-expansion-of-merchant-banking-business-301632548.html

SOURCE Consello

Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel

  • Down 85%, Is There Any Hope for This Struggling Vaccine Stock?

    In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.

  • 2 Pot Stocks That Could Make You Richer

    Just about all growth stocks were hammered this year. Since they peaked in the first quarter of 2021, the lack of favorable momentum toward U.S. federal legalization has taken a major toll on their stock prices. But these companies are growing revenue at a healthy rate that could make them top cannabis players by the time U.S. federal legalization happens.

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

    RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.

  • Brutal Bear Market Knocks 7 Major Stocks Below $3 A Share

    There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • 10 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best defense stocks to buy amid escalating geopolitical tensions. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Escalating Geopolitical Tensions. The Global Aerospace and Defense Market According to a report by The Business Research Company, […]

  • Institutions along with individual investors who hold considerable shares inInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) come under pressure; lose 11% of holdings value

    A look at the shareholders of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • Are Any of the FAANG Stocks Worth Buying?

    For years, FAANG stocks (a phrase coined by CNBC's Jim Cramer) were among the best-performing large-cap companies. While all five companies in the grouping are solid businesses, some of the stocks have performed much better than others recently, and only one has outperformed the broader market this year.

  • 11 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash

    In this article, we discuss 11 best defensive stocks for an upcoming crash. If you want to read about some more defensive stocks, go directly to 5 Best Defensive Stocks For An Upcoming Crash. The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates in the United States by three quarters of a percentage point, continuing on an […]

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are almost always smart investments. Since inception, Dividend Aristocrats have delivered a 12.3% annualized total return compared to 10.6% for the S&P 500, with annual volatility of 13.7% against 14.6% for the S&P 500. There are currently 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat constituents, with members across different sectors.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Investors Appear Satisfied With Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) Prospects

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.6x Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) may be sending very...

  • 3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) latest 3.1% decline adds to one-year losses, institutional investors may consider drastic measures

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of 3M Company ( NYSE:MMM ), it is important to understand the ownership...

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Union Pacific, AT&T, Blackstone, Gilead Sciences and Waste Management

    Union Pacific, AT&T, Blackstone, Gilead Sciences and Waste Management are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • 3 Overlooked EV Stocks to Buy Now

    While we can see the automotive industry slowly change gears from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), the switchover may be picking up pace. If investors haven't considered EV companies before, now is the time to take a closer look. Ford has been accelerating its EV strategy for some time now, expecting a 600,000 EV production run rate by late 2023 and an annual run rate of more than 2 million EVs by late 2026.

  • 1 Recent Stock Split I Can't Wait to Buy

    It's a global leader in cybersecurity, a sector I believe is growing increasingly important as digital transformation takes hold, bringing more business processes online and increasing cyber risks. It's now easier to purchase without using fractional shares if you're only investing a few hundred dollars at a time, like me. Cybersecurity companies are reporting staggering rises in attacks.

  • Bank of England preparing emergency intervention after pound slumps to all-time low - live updates

    Threadneedle Street understood to be likely to make statement today Why the pound is falling, what it means – and what can be done about it Bank of England urged to raise rates as markets bet on 6pc by next year FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as pound crashes to record low Lord Howell: Thatcher’s energy plan was derailed – now we are paying a gigantic price Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter