The Consensus EPS Estimates For Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Just Fell A Lot

Market forces rained on the parade of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Applied Digital's six analysts is for revenues of US$307m in 2025 which - if met - would reflect a major 113% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 35% to US$0.48. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$589m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.58 in 2025. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Applied Digital's outlook with these numbers, making a pretty serious reduction to next year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making next year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 35% to US$8.71, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Applied Digital's valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Applied Digital's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 83% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 122% p.a. growth over the last three years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.2% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Applied Digital's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Applied Digital to become unprofitable next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Applied Digital.

