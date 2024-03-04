The Consensus EPS Estimates For Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) Just Fell Dramatically

The analysts covering Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. The stock price has risen 5.5% to US$14.14 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the 24 analysts covering Array Technologies provided consensus estimates of US$1.4b revenue in 2024, which would reflect an uncomfortable 11% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to step up 11% to US$0.63. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.87 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a sizeable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 16% to US$20.59, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 11% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 25% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Array Technologies' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Array Technologies. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Array Technologies' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. You can learn more about our debt analysis for free on our platform here.

