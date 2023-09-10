The Consensus EPS Estimates For Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) Just Fell Dramatically

Market forces rained on the parade of Beshom Holdings Berhad (KLSE:BESHOM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, Beshom Holdings Berhad's dual analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be RM172m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be RM0.055, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM196m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.07 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 5.3% to RM0.97, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing that stands out from these estimates is that shrinking revenues are expected to moderate over the period ending 2024 compared to the historical decline of 17% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Beshom Holdings Berhad to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Beshom Holdings Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Beshom Holdings Berhad.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Beshom Holdings Berhad, like its declining profit margins. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

