The Consensus EPS Estimates For Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Just Fell A Lot

One thing we could say about the analysts on Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering Broadwind is for revenues of US$163m in 2024, implying a considerable 17% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Following this this downgrade, earnings are now expected to tip over into loss-making territory, with the analysts forecasting losses of US$0.19 per share in 2024. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$250m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.85 in 2024. There looks to have been a major change in sentiment regarding Broadwind's prospects, with a sizeable cut to revenues and the analysts now forecasting a loss instead of a profit.

The consensus price target fell 26% to US$6.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Broadwind's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Broadwind's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Broadwind to become unprofitable next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Broadwind, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other warning signs we've identified.

