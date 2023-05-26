The Consensus EPS Estimates For Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT) Just Fell A Lot

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT), with the covering analyst making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the lone analyst covering Harmony Energy Income Trust is now predicting revenues of UK£54m in 2023. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 2.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 2.1% to UK£0.22. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of UK£71m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.26 in 2023. Indeed, we can see that the analyst is a lot more bearish about Harmony Energy Income Trust's prospects, administering a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and slashing their EPS estimates to boot.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the UK£1.38 price target, showing that the analyst don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Harmony Energy Income Trust analyst has a price target of UK£1.41 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£1.35. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analyst has a clear view on its prospects.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Harmony Energy Income Trust after the downgrade.

As you can see, this broker clearly isn't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Harmony Energy Income Trust's financials, such as concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 1 other risk we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

