The Consensus EPS Estimates For Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) Just Fell Dramatically

One thing we could say about the analysts on Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analysts have soured majorly on the business. The stock price has risen 5.5% to AU$1.16 over the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following this downgrade, Shaver Shop Group's three analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be AU$229m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to decrease 5.4% to AU$0.12 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$262m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.15 in 2024. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a measurable cut to revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

Analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$1.31, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Shaver Shop Group's valuation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Shaver Shop Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 8.3% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Shaver Shop Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Shaver Shop Group. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Shaver Shop Group's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Shaver Shop Group after the downgrade.

