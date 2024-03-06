The Consensus EPS Estimates For Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) Just Fell A Lot

Market forces rained on the parade of Sunview Group Berhad (KLSE:SUNVIEW) shareholders today, when the covering analyst downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting the analyst has soured majorly on the business.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from one analyst covering Sunview Group Berhad is for revenues of RM422m in 2025, implying an uncomfortable 16% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to shoot up 68% to RM0.035. Prior to this update, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of RM539m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.045 in 2025. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 22% to RM0.88, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2025. That is a notable change from historical growth of 48% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Sunview Group Berhad is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that the analyst has reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Sunview Group Berhad. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Sunview Group Berhad's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to next year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Sunview Group Berhad.

